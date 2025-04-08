The Quiet Interlude: Contemplating breath, balance, and being through art

Artist Trishla Jain’s ongoing exhibition in the Capital, The Quiet Interlude, is an exploration of the relationship between control and surrender through her two ongoing series, Yantra (2020) and Tantra (2021). A watercolour and ink piece titled Around (L) and an artwork titled Rising (R).

The journey begins with a single dot that moves into a grid, eventually expanding into patterns — structured at first, then dispersing slowly into a state of formlessness. This mirrors the rhythm of breath, the freedom of the mind, and the space that exists in between.

Yantra and Tantra might appear starkly different, time spent with each reveals a deeper resonance. Trishla refers to them as dualities of “yin and yang, the male and female”. She says, “Yantra and Tantra are not opposite; they are complimentary and cannot exist without the other. Both are created with breath awareness, infusing both the artist and viewer with peace of mind.” The former represents a logical mind, moving systematically towards the state of samadhi or deep meditative consciousness. In contrast, Tantra explores the same mind in a free-flowing state.

Trishla Jain at the launch event.

In a time dominated by technology and control, the artist’s work offers a meditative pause, rooted in surrender and the present. As viewers engage, they are pulled into a contemplative space. In this emptiness arises harmony, peace, and a light that nourishes.

Catch It Live:

What: The Quiet Interlude

Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, New Delhi

Timing: April 8, 11am to 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

