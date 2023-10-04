This Delhi Police officer is city’s real-life Singham

Recently, two men with covered faces, in Model Town, stole a handbag and some general items from the market. They had almost managed to escape, on a two-wheeler, but little did they know what luck had in store for them! Delhi Police’s assistant sub inspector Ajay Jha, who was in civil clothes and off duty, was also present in the same market; making some personal purchases at a general store in Model Town. As soon he spotted the thieves running away, he nabbed them empty-handed. A grab from the CCTV footage gathered from the shop shows Ajay Jha stopping the thieves from running away.(Photo: X/Delhi Police)

A video of this incident captured in the CCTV footage, from the same store where Jha was shopping, was shared on Delhi Police’s X account, and has since then earned him the epithet of real-life Singham! Ask Jha how it feels, and the 44-year-old says, “In that moment, mujhe chot lagne ka andaza hi nahin tha kyuki josh bhara hua tha ki kisiki madad karni hai... Main toh bachpan se hi kisike saath kuchh bhi galat hote huye dekhta hun toh uski madad karne khada ho jata hun. Aur jo galat kare, use main humesha saza dilana chahta hun.”

Following his father's footsteps, Ajay Jha decided to become a police officer and is now hopeful for his son to also become an IPS officer in future.

While many are familiar with the adage ‘Neki kar, dariya mein daal’, it's the motto of Jha’s life. “Mujhe logon ki madad karna sach mein pasand hai. This is not only work for me, it’s my life,” he says, adding, “Video toh abhi viral hui hai... But, I have been helping people since always. Kabhi famous hone ke liye nahin kiya yeh sab. Lekin ab jab ho gaya hun toh is baat ki khushi bhi hai. Main ek mamuli aadmi hun jisne apne pita ko Police ki vardi mein dekha aur khud bhi wahi banna chaha.”

Serving people runs in the family of Jha, whose father retired from Delhi Police about a decade ago, and is presently paralysed for the past one year. “Life has not been easy, but I'm hopeful that time will change,” says Jha whose elder son, Rudra, is now hopeful aspiring to also join the Police. "He is just 17-year-old and studying in Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College, and tells me to stay strong. In fact, he wants to become a Police officer like me… Mera pura parivar hi desh ki sewa mein juta hai. Bas mera chhota beta is a special child and needs more care. But he too understands that my duty is first towards the public, and is proud of me. Aur main bhi yahi chahunga ki aaj ke naujwan Police ko Superman na samjhein balki unki madad karein, janta ko surakshit rakhne mein. It’s only when the youth of today joins hands with us that we can make our nation a better one!”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!