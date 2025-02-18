Travelling exhibition: The surreal magic of Dalí comes to Delhi

In a landmark cultural moment, art lovers in the Capital recently witnessed a travelling exhibition titled Dalí Comes To India. Dr Gindi and Motti Abramovitz

The showcase celebrates Salvador Dalí, one of the most influential surrealist artists of the 20th century. With over 200 original works spanning his career, it highlights the painter’s groundbreaking contributions to art and surrealism.

The exhibit is curated by Christine Argillet, the daughter of French photographer and intellectual Pierre Argillet, a close friend and mentor to Dalí’.

Those present at the do included designer Rakesh Thakore, art historian Alka Pande, and others.