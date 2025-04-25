Menu Explore
Weekend Planner (April 26-27): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2025 11:42 AM IST

Looking for films, food fest, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for April 26 and 27

FLICK FIX

Discover the best of films, food fests, fitness, and cultural events in Delhi-NCR with HT City's Weekend Planner.

A still from Ground Zero.

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Ground Zero

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Aeklavya Tomer

The Accountant 2

Cast: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, JK Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson

BITE STOP

Visitors can enjoy delicious meals at Tamra and Pasta Street.
Visitors can enjoy delicious meals at Tamra and Pasta Street.

Saturday

Pind-e-Zaika

Where: Tamra, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, Connaught Place

Time: 12.30pm to 3pm & 7pm to 11pm

Sunday

Summer Cool

Where: Pasta Street, Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh

Time: Noon to Midnight

PLAY DATE

Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu will perform in the city.
Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu will perform in the city.

Saturday

Divas ke Deevane

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7.30pm

Thieves’ Carnival

Where: National School of Drama, Mandi House

Time: 3.30pm & 7pm

Sunday

Freshers Party ft Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu

Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, ITO

Time: 7.30pm

GROOVE IT

Singer Sunanda Sharma will perform in Noida.
Singer Sunanda Sharma will perform in Noida.

Saturday

Sunanda Sharma Live

Where: Local Cafe, Sector 38, Noida

Time: 8pm

Andaaz: An Enchanting Evening of Ghazals

Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, ITO

Time: 7pm

Sunday

Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli ft Rahgir

Where: Resaca, Pusa Road, Karol Bagh

Time: 6pm

POWER PLAY

Join this bird-watching activity in Gurugram.(Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)
Join this bird-watching activity in Gurugram.(Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Sunday

Chirping Trails

Where: Farmus — Community Farms & Cafe, Sector 67, Gurugram

Time: 5pm

