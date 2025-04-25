Weekend Planner (April 26-27): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Ground Zero
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Aeklavya Tomer
The Accountant 2
Cast: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, JK Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson
BITE STOP
Saturday
Pind-e-Zaika
Where: Tamra, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, Connaught Place
Time: 12.30pm to 3pm & 7pm to 11pm
Sunday
Summer Cool
Where: Pasta Street, Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh
Time: Noon to Midnight
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Divas ke Deevane
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7.30pm
Thieves’ Carnival
Where: National School of Drama, Mandi House
Time: 3.30pm & 7pm
Sunday
Freshers Party ft Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu
Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, ITO
Time: 7.30pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Sunanda Sharma Live
Where: Local Cafe, Sector 38, Noida
Time: 8pm
Andaaz: An Enchanting Evening of Ghazals
Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, ITO
Time: 7pm
Sunday
Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli ft Rahgir
Where: Resaca, Pusa Road, Karol Bagh
Time: 6pm
POWER PLAY
Sunday
Chirping Trails
Where: Farmus — Community Farms & Cafe, Sector 67, Gurugram
Time: 5pm