Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekend Planner (Dec 6-Dec 7): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR?Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for December 6 and December 7

    Published on: Dec 04, 2025 3:12 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    FLICK FIX

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    From Ranveer Singh's Dhurandar to Saras food festival and Salim Sulaiman's performance, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan you Saturday (December 6) and Sunday (December 7).
    From Ranveer Singh's Dhurandar to Saras food festival and Salim Sulaiman's performance, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan you Saturday (December 6) and Sunday (December 7).

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Dhurandhar

    Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun

    Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

    Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail

    BITE STOP

    Saturday-Sunday

    Saras Food Festival 2025

    Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    Time: 11.30am to 9.30pm

    The Cosy Edit

    Where: The Fio Table, Global Gateway Towers, MG Road, Gurugram

    Time: Noon to midnight

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday-Sunday

    Delhi Comic Con 2025

    Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla

    Time: 11am to 8pm

    Saturday

    Carry On Mummy by Harpriya Bains

    Where: Bipin Chandra Pal Bhavan Auditorium, CR Park

    Time: 6pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    Jashn-e-Rekhta ft Salim Sulaiman

    Where: Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan

    Time: 11.30am to 8.30pm

    Sunday

    AP Dhillon — One of One Tour

    Where: Indira Gandhi Sports Complex Arena, IP Estate

    Time: 6.30pm

    Ruhaniyat -- Folk, Sufi Concert

    Where: Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    Time: 6.15pm

    POWER HOUR

    Sunday

    Indian Pickleball League

    Where: KD Jadav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

    Time: 12.30pm to 8pm

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (Dec 6-Dec 7): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (Dec 6-Dec 7): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes