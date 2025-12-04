Weekend Planner (Dec 6-Dec 7): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Dhurandhar
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail
Saras Food Festival 2025
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
Time: 11.30am to 9.30pm
The Cosy Edit
Where: The Fio Table, Global Gateway Towers, MG Road, Gurugram
Time: Noon to midnight
Delhi Comic Con 2025
Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla
Time: 11am to 8pm
Saturday
Carry On Mummy by Harpriya Bains
Where: Bipin Chandra Pal Bhavan Auditorium, CR Park
Time: 6pm
Jashn-e-Rekhta ft Salim Sulaiman
Where: Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan
Time: 11.30am to 8.30pm
Sunday
AP Dhillon — One of One Tour
Where: Indira Gandhi Sports Complex Arena, IP Estate
Time: 6.30pm
Ruhaniyat -- Folk, Sufi Concert
Where: Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
Time: 6.15pm
Indian Pickleball League
Where: KD Jadav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Time: 12.30pm to 8pm
