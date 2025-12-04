Weekend Planner (Dec 6-Dec 7): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX SATURDAY-SUNDAY From Ranveer Singh's Dhurandar to Saras food festival and Salim Sulaiman's performance, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan you Saturday (December 6) and Sunday (December 7).

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Dhurandhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail

BITE STOP Saturday-Sunday

Saras Food Festival 2025

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

Time: 11.30am to 9.30pm

The Cosy Edit

Where: The Fio Table, Global Gateway Towers, MG Road, Gurugram

Time: Noon to midnight

PLAY DATE Saturday-Sunday

Delhi Comic Con 2025

Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla

Time: 11am to 8pm

Saturday

Carry On Mummy by Harpriya Bains

Where: Bipin Chandra Pal Bhavan Auditorium, CR Park

Time: 6pm

GROOVE IT Saturday

Jashn-e-Rekhta ft Salim Sulaiman

Where: Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan

Time: 11.30am to 8.30pm

Sunday

AP Dhillon — One of One Tour

Where: Indira Gandhi Sports Complex Arena, IP Estate

Time: 6.30pm

Ruhaniyat -- Folk, Sufi Concert

Where: Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 6.15pm

POWER HOUR Sunday

Indian Pickleball League

Where: KD Jadav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

Time: 12.30pm to 8pm

