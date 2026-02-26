Weekend Planner (February 28 & March 1): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX Saturday-Sunday From Kumar Vishwas bringing the house down with his poetry to Shahras Wazwan, and the Hamnet movie, this week has a lot to offer. Check out the weekend planner for February 28 and March 1.

Where: In theatres

Hamnet

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal

Scream 7

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown

BITE STOP Saturday

Ladakh on a Plate

Where: The Qube, The Leela Palace New Delhi

Time: 7pm to 11.30pm

Saturday-Sunday

Shahras Wazwan

Where: The Elan, New Delhi

Time: 7am to Midnight

PLAY DATE SATURDAY

Koi Deewana Kehta Hai ft Kumar Vishwas

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

Time: 7pm

Sons of Babur

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 4pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Terracotta Spring Festival

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

Time: 11am to 8pm

SUNDAY

External Affairs

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House

Time: 4.30pm & 7.30pm

GROOVE IT SATURDAY

Sufi Heritage Festival

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

Time: 2pm to 10pm

DJ Chetas Live

Where: Baardos La Citta, 24-B, Pusa Road, Old Rajinder Nagar

Time: 10pm

DJ Zulfi Syed Live

Where: Trippy Tequila, Noida

Time: 9pm

SUNDAY

Morning Ragas ft Omkar Dadarkar (Hindustani Classical Vocal)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 10.30am

POWER HOUR SUNDAY

Women 10K Run 2026

Where: AIPL Business Club, Maidavas Road, Sector 62, Gurugram

Time: 6am