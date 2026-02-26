Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (February 28 & March 1): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for February 28 and March 1.

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 3:21 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    FLICK FIX

    Saturday-Sunday

    From Kumar Vishwas bringing the house down with his poetry to Shahras Wazwan, and the Hamnet movie, this week has a lot to offer. Check out the weekend planner for February 28 and March 1.
    Where: In theatres

    Hamnet

    Cast: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal

    Scream 7

    Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown

    BITE STOP

    Saturday

    Ladakh on a Plate

    Where: The Qube, The Leela Palace New Delhi

    Time: 7pm to 11.30pm

    Saturday-Sunday

    Shahras Wazwan

    Where: The Elan, New Delhi

    Time: 7am to Midnight

    PLAY DATE

    SATURDAY 

    Koi Deewana Kehta Hai ft Kumar Vishwas  

    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

    Time: 7pm

    Sons of Babur

    Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    Time: 4pm

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Terracotta Spring Festival

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    Time: 11am to 8pm

    SUNDAY

    External Affairs

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House

    Time: 4.30pm & 7.30pm

    GROOVE IT

    SATURDAY

    Sufi Heritage Festival

    Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    Time: 2pm to 10pm

    DJ Chetas Live

    Where: Baardos La Citta, 24-B, Pusa Road, Old Rajinder Nagar

    Time: 10pm

    DJ Zulfi Syed Live

    Where: Trippy Tequila, Noida

    Time: 9pm

    SUNDAY

    Morning Ragas ft Omkar Dadarkar (Hindustani Classical Vocal)

    Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 10.30am

    POWER HOUR 

    SUNDAY

    Women 10K Run 2026

    Where: AIPL Business Club, Maidavas Road, Sector 62, Gurugram

    Time: 6am

    recommendedIcon
