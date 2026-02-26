Weekend Planner (February 28 & March 1): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Where: In theatres
Hamnet
Cast: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal
Scream 7
Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown
Ladakh on a Plate
Where: The Qube, The Leela Palace New Delhi
Time: 7pm to 11.30pm
Saturday-Sunday
Shahras Wazwan
Where: The Elan, New Delhi
Time: 7am to Midnight
Koi Deewana Kehta Hai ft Kumar Vishwas
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
Time: 7pm
Sons of Babur
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
Time: 4pm
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Terracotta Spring Festival
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
Time: 11am to 8pm
SUNDAY
External Affairs
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House
Time: 4.30pm & 7.30pm
Sufi Heritage Festival
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
Time: 2pm to 10pm
DJ Chetas Live
Where: Baardos La Citta, 24-B, Pusa Road, Old Rajinder Nagar
Time: 10pm
DJ Zulfi Syed Live
Where: Trippy Tequila, Noida
Time: 9pm
SUNDAY
Morning Ragas ft Omkar Dadarkar (Hindustani Classical Vocal)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 10.30am
Women 10K Run 2026
Where: AIPL Business Club, Maidavas Road, Sector 62, Gurugram
Time: 6am
