Weekend Planner (March 8-9): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Looking for films, food fest, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for March 8 and 9.

GROOVE IT

Discover the best films, food fests, fitness, and cultural events in Delhi-NCR with HT City's Weekend Planner.
Discover the best films, food fests, fitness, and cultural events in Delhi-NCR with HT City's Weekend Planner.

Sonu Nigam Live In Concert
Sonu Nigam Live In Concert

Saturday

Sonu Nigam Concert by Fever Live

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

Time: 7pm

Sunday

Adnan Sami: The Maestro of Melody

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam

Time: 7pm

Anuttar

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 6.45pm

Sufi Heritage Festival

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

Time: 2pm to 10pm

FLICK FIX

Mickey 17 is a science fiction dark comedy film produced, written, and directed by Bong Joon-ho, based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton.
Mickey 17 is a science fiction dark comedy film produced, written, and directed by Bong Joon-ho, based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton.

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Mickey 17

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun

BITESTOP

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe is offering a special Women’s Day Bento cake.
Harajuku Tokyo Cafe is offering a special Women's Day Bento cake.

Saturday

Women’s Day Sweet Surprises

Where: Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Saket and Gurugram

Time: 10am to midnight

Cheers to Her!

Where: Cafe Delhi Heights, Janpath

Time: Noon to 11.30pm

PLAYDATE

Indulge in a soulful celebration of Phoolon Ki Holi at Kathika Cultural Centre.
Indulge in a soulful celebration of Phoolon Ki Holi at Kathika Cultural Centre.

Saturday

Ek Mulaqat Manto Se

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

Sunday

Bonaza

Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Anuvrat Marg

Time: Noon to 7pm

Phoolon ki Holi

Where: Kathika Cultural Centre and Museum, Sitaram Bazar, Old Delhi

Time: 11.30am

POWERPLAY

Go forest bathing at Jahanpanah City Forest this season
Go forest bathing at Jahanpanah City Forest this season

Saturday

Shinrin - Yoku: The Art of Forest Bathing

Where: Walkway, Jahanpanah City Forest

Time: 7.30am to 9.30am

Sunday

BJV 2nd Half Marathon

Where: Corporate Park, Sector 21, Dwarka

Time: 4.30am to 9am

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

