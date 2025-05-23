Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Weekend Planner (May 24-25): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2025 01:43 PM IST

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for May 24 and 25.

FLICK FIX

Saturday-Sunday

From dance recital Meera and Bollywood film Bhool Chuk Maaf to immersive art of Van Gogh and Da Vinci, there's a lot to explore this weekend in Delhi-NCR.
Where: In theatres

Time: All day

 

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romantic comedy.
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa

 

Kapkapiii

The horror comedy film, Kapkapiii stars Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor.
Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Sonia Rathee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

 

Lilo & Stitch

A still from Lilo & Stitch
Cast: Sydney Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Zach Galifianakis

 

BITE STOP

 

Saturday

Mango Festival

Relish a variety of summertime desserts at this Mango Festival.
Where: The Lodhi Bakery, The Lodhi New Delhi, Lodhi Road

Time: 10am to 10pm

 

Sunday

Japanese Summer, Reimagined

 

Where: Call Me Ten, 58, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar

Time: Noon to 1am

 

Play Date

 

Saturday

Van Gogh & Da Vinci Genius  

Where: DLF Promenade, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

Time: 10am to 8pm & 11am to 9pm

 

Sunday

Kaumudi 

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House

Time: 4pm & 7.30pm

 

Piyush Mishra’s San 2025

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram

Time: 4.30pm

 

Groove it

 

Saturday

Sickflip Live 

Where: Room XO, Sector 65, Gurugram

Time: 10pm

 

Sunday

Kendra Dance Festival — Meera

A still from Meera, which is among the three dance productions that will be staged during the Kendra Dance Festival, organised by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra.
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

 

Power Hour

 

Saturday

Karate Kid Legends

Where: WorldMark, Sector 65, Gurugram

Time: 4pm

 

Sunday

The Vanishing Havelis of Old Delhi — Heritage Walk

Where (Meeting point): Sri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Chandni Chowk

Time: 9am 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction  

