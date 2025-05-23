Weekend Planner (May 24-25): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for May 24 and 25.
FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Bhool Chuk Maaf
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa
Kapkapiii
Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Sonia Rathee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya
Lilo & Stitch
Cast: Sydney Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Zach Galifianakis
BITE STOP
Saturday
Mango Festival
Where: The Lodhi Bakery, The Lodhi New Delhi, Lodhi Road
Time: 10am to 10pm
Sunday
Japanese Summer, Reimagined
Where: Call Me Ten, 58, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar
Time: Noon to 1am
Play Date
Saturday
Van Gogh & Da Vinci Genius
Where: DLF Promenade, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
Time: 10am to 8pm & 11am to 9pm
Sunday
Kaumudi
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House
Time: 4pm & 7.30pm
Piyush Mishra’s San 2025
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram
Time: 4.30pm
Groove it
Saturday
Sickflip Live
Where: Room XO, Sector 65, Gurugram
Time: 10pm
Sunday
Kendra Dance Festival — Meera
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
Time: 7pm
Power Hour
Saturday
Karate Kid Legends
Where: WorldMark, Sector 65, Gurugram
Time: 4pm
Sunday
The Vanishing Havelis of Old Delhi — Heritage Walk
Where (Meeting point): Sri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Chandni Chowk
Time: 9am