What the fog? Delhiites react on X as visibility takes a dip in chilly Delhi NCR; multiple flights and trains delayed

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2025 06:35 PM IST

As thick fog enveloped the capital, reducing visibility to zero and resulting in delays of 26 trains and over 100 flights, here's how Delhiites reacted

In the early hours of Wednesday, Delhi-NCR transformed into a hill station of sorts as thick fog enveloped the city and its neighbouring areas, reducing visibility to almost zero. The temperature plummeted to a chilly 6°C, with the maximum barely climbing to 18°C. This came a day after the India Meteorological Department issued an ‘orange’ alert for the city, resulting in delays of 26 trains and over 100 flights.

Delhiites react on X as visibility takes a dip in chilly Delhi NCR
Delhiites react on X as visibility takes a dip in chilly Delhi NCR

As the fog thickened, many Delhiites turned to X to share their reactions. One user wrote, “Can’t believe we used to wake up at 6am in this weather and travel in DTC buses with no windows to school.” “Seriously, what the fog?” remarked another, expressing frustration over traffic snarls caused by near-zero visibility.

Here's how they reacted-

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

