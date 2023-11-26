Writer Robin Sharma: Managers, culture is your secret weapon to fight coffee badging, moonlighting

It shouldn’t sound exaggerated if he’s called The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari to join The 5 AM Club for these book titles make Robin Sharma not just an elite member of the club of best-selling authors internationally, but also a renowned name among readers across generations. Writer Robin Sharma is popular for his books such as The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari and The 5 AM Club. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

On his recent visit to Delhi, the leadership expert spoke exclusively to HT City, about the challenges faced by Gen Zers in the post-pandemic world, and how managers deal with these at the workplace. Excerpts from the conversation:

What would you tell youngsters about the philosophy of leadership they must follow today?

Leadership is not about a title... There’s one choice we have every single day — we can either show victimhood or leadership. Victims are all about CBE — complaining, blaming, and excusing. Leaders are all about APR — absolute personal responsibility. I think we’ve too many people who are operating like victims right now vs saying what Gandhi said: Be the change you want to see in the world!

I cannot get up at 5am. Can I still be a leader?

Absolutely! Night owls can be leaders... I’m still a strong evangelist of ‘the 5am club’... In India, the idea is called Brahmamuhurta when there’s a quietude in the air. It’s the best time to meditate, pray, read.

At workplace, Gen Z is living in the age of coffee badging and moonlighting. Your advice to managers dealing with this?

I’d say culture is your secret weapon. It’s a very tricky issue, there’s tension at a lot of companies [about] how much to be at the office and how much to be at home... It’s very important to have a team of high performers if you want to get big things done. But, I’m all for [work-life] balance. It needs to be a balance between hard work and mastery, and being what I call a merchant of wow for customers and also having a great personal life.

Has there been a change in work culture from the pre-pandemic times to the post-pandemic? How?

The way people see work, think about their family is different [now]. You’ve seen, how they revenge-travel. People are less willing to put off their dreams. Some people are more angry, more frustrated... Victims are frightened by change. Leaders are inspired by change.

If one has achieved all they want and still aren’t happy, what would you say?

Stop chasing the wrong things. There’s nothing as useless as spending your best hours climbing only to realise you’ve climbed the wrong one.