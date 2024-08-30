5 Indian ice-cream brands named among world's most iconic by Taste Atlas

The world of ice cream has just gotten a little sweeter for India. The renowned online travel and food guide, TasteAtlas, has recently unveiled its list of the 100 most iconic ice creams worldwide, and India has proudly claimed its place with five delectable frozen treats. TasteAtlas, has recently unveiled its list of the 100 most iconic ice creams worldwide, and India has proudly claimed its place with five delectable frozen treats.

From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the coastal charm of Mangaluru, these Indian ice cream establishments have left an indelible mark on the global dessert scene. Let's explore the five iconic ice creams that have earned their place on this prestigious list

K. Rustom & Co's mango ice cream sandwich

Founded in 1953, K. Rustom & Co. in Mumbai is a known for its irresistible ice cream sandwiches. These delectable treats feature flavorful ice cream slices nestled between crispy wafers, offering a delightful combination of textures and tastes. Among their many offerings, the mango ice cream sandwich remains a perennial favorite, earning praise from TasteAtlas for its classic and timeless appeal. (Location: 87 Stadium House, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai)

Pabba's Ice Cream's legendary 'gadbad'

Established in 1975 in Mangaluru, Pabba's is celebrated for its innovative 'gadbad' ice cream. This unique dessert is a symphony of flavors, combining jellies, fruits, and nuts in a harmonious three-flavor blend. TasteAtlas has recognized Pabba's for its inventive and cherished 'gadbad,' which has undoubtedly earned its spot on the prestigious list. (Location: 74/76, Subhadra Mansion, Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, Mumbai)

Natural's Ice Cream's tender coconut

Founded in 1984, Natural's Ice Cream is renowned for its freshness and quality. Their ice creams are made with natural ingredients, free from preservatives, and are particularly celebrated for their fruit flavors. Among their most iconic offerings is the tender coconut flavor, which incorporates fresh coconut meat into a creamy ice cream base. This tropical delight has become a favorite among locals and tourists alike, capturing the essence of the coastal city. (Location: all across india)

Apsara Ice Cream's guava delight

Since its establishment in 1971 in Mumbai, Apsara Ice Cream has been known for its unique flavor twists. TasteAtlas has specifically noted their guava ice cream, which features small pieces of fruit and a hint of spice, making it a signature specialty among patrons. . (Location: 74/76, Subhadra Mansion, Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, Mumbai)

Corner House's death by chocolate

Bengaluru's Corner House, founded in 1982, has earned its place on the TasteAtlas list with its indulgent 'death by chocolate' ice cream. This decadent sundae is a chocolate lover's dream, featuring layers of cake, ice cream, chocolate sauce, nuts, and a cherry on top. TasteAtlas has praised Corner House for its rich, chocolatey creation that has captivated dessert enthusiasts. (Location: No 4, State Bank of India Rd, Shanthala Nagar, St. Mark’s Road, Bangalore)