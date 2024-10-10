5 must-try Korean food pairings to elevate your K-Drama marathon

Korean food exports to India have grown over 60 percent since 2018, showing the deep influence of K-culture. With more brands introducing Korean products like ramyeon and gochujang, it is becoming easier for Indians to enjoy the K-food experience at home. Korean Fried Chicken and Beer, together known as Chimaek goes well with Squid Game

Commenting on the surge in Korean flavours, the CEO of Godrej Foods Ltd, Abhay Parnerkar said, "Korean cuisine’s use of familiar ingredients like rice, noodles, vegetables, meat, sesame oil, chili, soy, and spices resonates with the Indian palate. The traditional Korean plate—featuring a protein, broth, and rice—feels comfortingly familiar, making it an easy choice. This is why many FMCG brands are embracing Korean flavours as a guaranteed hit. K-food is set to continue its upward trend as Indian consumers dive deeper into K-dramas and K-culture."

Here is a guide to the best K-foods you can find in India to enjoy while binge-watching your favourite shows:

Enjoy ramen with romantic and feel-good shows like Nevertheless, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Ramyeon for the Perfect Slurp

Korean instant noodles, or ramyeon, are a staple. They are the ultimate comfort food, and their popularity in India has soared, with exports crossing over $8 million in the first half of 2024 alone! The spicy kick, chewy noodles, and heartwarming broth make ramyeon the perfect companion for cozy moments during your K-drama marathon. Whether you're swooning over the romance in Nevertheless or enjoying the flirty banter in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, a warm bowl of ramyeon is just what you need to complement the mood.

Perfect for: Romantic and feel-good shows like Nevertheless, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Her Private Life, or Love in the Moonlight—perfect when you crave something comforting and hearty while the love stories unfold on screen.

Korean Fried Chicken and Beer – The perfect Chimaek watch Party

The iconic Korean combination of fried chicken and beer, known as chimaek, is the ultimate pairing for your drama binge, especially as you gear up for the return of Squid Game Season 2. The double-fried chicken, coated in a sticky, flavourful sauce, paired with a chilled glass of beer, is the perfect antidote to the chaos on screen. This crispy treat will keep you company through every twist and turn as you watch the high-stakes competition unfold.

Perfect for: Intense and heart-pounding moments in Squid Game, where you need something crunchy and indulgent to ease the suspense.

Gochujang – The bold and fiery flavour bomb

No K-food experience is complete without gochujang—Korea’s famous fermented chili paste. More brands are now introducing this iconic condiment to Indian shelves, making it easy to add a kick of authentic Korean flavour to your meals. Whether you are spicing up a rice bowl, jazzing up your bibimbap, or adding it to your tteokbokki, the deep, umami-rich heat of gochujang perfectly complements the lively, unpredictable humour of historical comedies. So, next time you're watching a historical comedy, why not savour the flavours of this timeless ingredient?

Perfect for: Pairing with iconic dishes like bibimbap or tteokbokki while watching light-hearted historical dramas such as Hwarang or Mr. Queen, where you can enjoy the mix of tradition and comedy on screen—just like the blend of flavours in every bite.

Relish the popular Korean glass noodles while watching Slice-of-life dramas like Reply 1988 or Welcome to Waikiki

Japchae – Korea’s flavourful glass noodles

If you are a noodle enthusiast, then Japchae is a must-try! The Korean ‘glass skin’ might be a little difficult to attain, but we can satisfy our K-food cravings with these stir-fried glass noodles. Made from sweet potato, Japchae offers a delicate chewiness that is unlike anything you have tried before. Tossed with fresh vegetables, fragrant spices, soy-based sauces, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds, Japchae is a wholesome and flavourful dish.

Perfect for: Slice-of-life dramas like Reply 1988 or Welcome to Waikiki, where the focus is on everyday joys and heartfelt connections—much like japchae itself, which combines simple ingredients to create a dish that’s rich in flavour and comforting.

Tteokbokki – Chewy comfort in every bite

This spicy rice cake dish has been gaining popularity in Indian K-food restaurants and is also available in ready-to-cook options. Tteokbokki is chewy, flavourful, and brings warmth and comfort in every bite—making it perfect for those cozy nights when you're wrapped in a blanket. Its spicy-sweet kick is the ultimate snack for binge-watching. In fact, it’s a dish often featured in Hospital Playlist, adding to its emotional warmth.

Perfect for: Pair it with light-hearted, feel-good shows that give you a sense of warmth, like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha or, of course, Hospital Playlist itself.