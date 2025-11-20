With over 80M views, this viral Andhra-style egg fry is taking over everyone's feeds and plates

That's why when something does go so voraciously viral, you have to take notice. A humble anda fry recipe garnering over 80 million views (and counting) may sound odd, but the way this double egg hack from food creator Menushow by Monika has been taking over the internet, actually makes complete sense. After all, she says it's perfect for dal rice, sambar, chapati or biryani — now that's truly versatile! Ready in a quick minute, crispy on the outside and soft inside, beginner-friendly and perfect for a quick breakfast fix or even your lunch box, this Andhra-style egg is super-versatile and deliciously wholesome. Follow the recipe below.

Method: Heat some oil in a small wok, a tempering spoon used for making tadka will work best for this recipe as the tight space helps the egg fry evenly. Place a boiled egg into the hot oil, then crack a raw egg right over it to create a crisp exterior with a soft interior. Make sure that the boiled egg isn't seething hot, or entirely cold. Season with salt and add chopped onions, green chilies, coriander, turmeric, red chili powder, and pepper. Allow it to cook until the bottom turns crispy. Carefully flip it so the other side fries as well. In just a minute, you’ll have a beautifully fried, flavor-packed egg that looks straight out of a restaurant. If you've managed the flip right, the end product should look like a golden-brown egg fry, crunchy at the edges, tender in the center, fully masala coated.

Scoop it up with bread or roti, layer it over rice, or have it as is — it hits all the spots.

(recipe from Menushow by Monika)

How do we like our eggs? Definitely this way.