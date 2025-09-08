Are we in the era of food raves?

Across Indian cities, parties are getting a makeover. The beats and lights remain but instead of cocktails, guests hold donuts, coffee, or pizza slices. Welcome to food raves, where food becomes the heart of the gathering. Delhi’s Got Tea turned up the energy with its matcha rave, blending beats, brews, and a whole lot of fun

What is a food rave, exactly?

Neither a sit-down dinner nor a typical club night, food raves blend food and music in unexpected ways. Guests sample dishes while moving to the beat, as chefs craft menus to match the room’s energy.

Harshith Banegra, co-founder of Kitchen Rave, describes it as “somewhere between a party, a performance, and a shared meal.” He tells us, “You could think of it as a chef’s table experience in a house-party setting. It is intimate, interactive, and capped at around 50 people. Guests feel like they are part of something special.”

At Kitchen Rave, the idea started out as a fun hangout. “We brought together food, music, and friends in our own kitchen without expecting it to become a series. The response was so strong that it pushed us to keep building on the concept,” he says. Now, each ‘rave’ comes with a freshly designed menu.

Why it works

Food raves are popular because they bring together three experiences that young audiences value the most: eating, music, and social connection. Earlier this year, Mad Over Donuts organised India’s first donut rave in the Capital. The event had a live DJ, contests, and photo corners where people could pose with their food. CEO Tarak Bhattacharya explains, “Food raves reflect a shift in how people engage with culture. Increasingly, audiences are looking for experiences that bring together different passions in one setting. Gatherings are evolving into formats that are more participatory, layered, and memorable.”

Social media plays a big role, with guests posting Reels and photos that extend the rave’s reach beyond the venue. Its unpredictability and visual appeal make it especially popular with Gen Z. “Everything felt designed for our generation,” says Rajkumari Divyasana, who attended matcha rave, adding, “Music, visuals, and matcha made it a sensory, shareable experience.”

Mumbai’s August Cafe recently hosted a morning coffee rave but unlike the donut rave, this one was designed to kick-start the day. Founder Daksh Gupta points out, “Gen Z wants gatherings that are Insta-worthy, shareable, and full of energy. And unlike a traditional tasting, where people sit and sip quietly, the rave format encourages movement and community, making coffee a shared and immersive experience.”

Food raves: A fresh form

Delhi-based energy drink brand XTCY organised a mango rave in July, transforming a simple fruit cart into the centre of a vibrant mini festival that included tropical beats, dancing crowds, and mango-inspired drinks.

Got Tea hosted a matcha rave, blending Japanese tea rituals with disco and jewellery-making workshops, giving guests a full sensory journey.

Pizza Raves at Delhi’s Remy often see unlimited slices being served as DJs play, encouraging people to move between tables and dance while eating.

Chaayos also hopped on the trend with a tea rave. Guests gathered to sip steaming cups while swaying to music, turning chai into a lively cultural experience mixed with rhythm and community.

Food-led gatherings are fast becoming global cultural exports. Bhukkad Cafe in Dubai, for example, held its own chai rave recently. Beauty brand Inde Wild also hosted a chai rave in London to launch its Masala Chai lip treatment, complete with desi beats, free lipsticks, a charm bar, and endless hot chai.