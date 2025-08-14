Mocktails galore The Sip to Freedom food festival is offering a wide variety of desi mocktails, including Tiranga Splash, Swatantrata Shake, Azadi Aam twist, and more. The buffet will also feature an extensive list of Indian cuisine, making sure that there is something for everyone. Check out these Independence Day food offers in Delhi NCR

Where: Blooms, Eros Hotel, Nehru Place

Timing: Noon to 3pm

Price: Starting from ₹2,500 + taxes

Flavours of the flag

Combining bold flavours with patriotic flair, the menu includes a choice of one veg pizza, one non-veg pizza, and both veg and non-veg pasta options. For meat lovers, The Tri-Cluckinator offers a trio of smoky chicken tikkas, caramelised onions, and a tricolour sauce base. Pasta enthusiasts can opt for the Saffron Kiss (spinach and ricotta ravioli in a butternut-sage sauce) or White Valour (chicken cappelletti in mustard cream, topped with parmesan tuile, basil oil, and a touch of chilli oil).

Venue: Cecilia’s Pizzeria, Rajouri Garden

Price for two: ₹1,800

Breakfast for the win

Valid only on August 15, the Milky Way Waffles and Milky Mania Pancakes are priced at only ₹78 to mark 78 years of India’s Independence.

Where: 99 Pancakes, all outlets

Price: ₹78

A brunch to remember

The tricolour-themed buffet features a menu that pays homage to the diverse culinary traditions of the country — from rich Mughlai delights to regional favourites and tricolour-inspired desserts.

Venue: 24/7, The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba

Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: ₹2,950 + taxes

The taste of togetherness

The menu at this brunch buffet combines taste, tradition, and togetherness. From fresh, crisp greens and aromatic mains to indulgent desserts, it’s the place for a family gathering, a soulful afternoon with friends, or to savour a patriotic feast.

Where: Delhi Pavilion, Sheraton New Delhi Hotel

Timing: 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: ₹1,947 + taxes

A scoop of unity in diversity

From Mississippi Mud to Golden Medal Ribbon, and Cookies ‘N Cream to Cotton Candy, 31 unique flavours of ice cream are on discount as a celebration of unity in diversity. All home packs have ₹100 off from August 15 to 17.

Where: Baskin-Robbins, all outlets

Offer: ₹100 off on all Home Packs

A tricolour buffet

Featuring the culinary expedition of India, the tricolour-themed buffet promises a journey through a unique repertoire of flavours dedicated to the spirit of freedom.

Where: The Pavilion, ITC Maurya

Timing: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: ₹3,750 + taxes (with soft beverages)

A feast with a sweet twist

Globally inspired dishes are on a special discount, applicable across the menu. To make the dining experience even sweeter, each table will be treated to a complimentary dessert curated by the chefs.

Where: Odella, Green Park

Price for two: ₹2,600