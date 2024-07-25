Delhi's snack attack: Bloggers reveal the juiciest joints

A study reveals that samosas, kachoris, chole bhature, pakoras and kebabs are the most popular snacks ordered. Food influencers share their top spots
Samosas, pakore, kachoris, chole bhature and kebabs — Delhiites can’t get enough of these delicious treats! A recent study on food orders in Delhi NCR revealed these are the most popular Indian snacks for delivery and dining. To get the inside scoop, we spoke to some of Delhi’s renowned food influencers — Mehak Dhawan (@foodiesince96), Karan Dua (@Dilsefoodie), Mallikaaa (@imtoocheesyforyou) and Nikhhiil Chawla (@hmm_nikhil) — who shared their top recommendations, from iconic spots to hidden gems in dil walo ki Dilli!
Monsoon favourite: Pakoras
Sitaram Pakodewala, Lajpat Nagar 1
Khandani Pakodewala, Sarojini Nagar
Gopal Sweets Corner, Kamla Nagar (famous for jumbo paneer pakoras)
Bajaj Pakode Wala, Karol Bagh
For pipin’ hot samosas in baarish wala mausam
Aggarwal Sweets (any corner of Delhi!)
Kumar Samosa Wala in Moti Nagar
Manohar Japani Samose Wala, Chandni Chowk
Moonlight in Munirka
Bengal Sweet Corner, Safdarjung
Succulent kebabs, old Delhi style!
Al Kauser in Chanakyapuri and Punjabi Bagh
Qureshi Kabab Corner, Jama Masjid
Karim’s, Jama Masjid
Craving kachori?
JB Kachori Wala, Chandni Chowk
Sapna Kachori Wala, Lajpat Nagar 4
Moonlight, Munirka
Mouth-watering chole bhature
Baba Nagpal Corner, Lajpat Nagar 4
Nand Ke Chole Bhature, Sadar Bazar
Radhey Shyam Subhash Kumar Special Chole Bhature in