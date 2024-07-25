 Delhi's snack attack: Bloggers reveal the juiciest joints - Hindustan Times
Delhi's snack attack: Bloggers reveal the juiciest joints

BySanchita Kalra, Ruchika Garg
Jul 25, 2024 05:09 PM IST

A study reveals that samosas, kachoris, chole bhature, pakoras and kebabs are the most popular snacks ordered. Food influencers share their top spots

Samosas, pakore, kachoris, chole bhature and kebabs — Delhiites can’t get enough of these delicious treats! A recent study on food orders in Delhi NCR revealed these are the most popular Indian snacks for delivery and dining. To get the inside scoop, we spoke to some of Delhi’s renowned food influencers — Mehak Dhawan (@foodiesince96), Karan Dua (@Dilsefoodie), Mallikaaa (@imtoocheesyforyou) and Nikhhiil Chawla (@hmm_nikhil) — who shared their top recommendations, from iconic spots to hidden gems in dil walo ki Dilli!

Delhiites can't get enough of these delicious treats!
Delhiites can’t get enough of these delicious treats!

Monsoon favourite: Pakoras

Sitaram Pakodewala, Lajpat Nagar 1

Khandani Pakodewala, Sarojini Nagar

Gopal Sweets Corner, Kamla Nagar (famous for jumbo paneer pakoras)

Bajaj Pakode Wala, Karol Bagh

For pipin’ hot samosas in baarish wala mausam

Aggarwal Sweets (any corner of Delhi!)

Kumar Samosa Wala in Moti Nagar

Manohar Japani Samose Wala, Chandni Chowk

Moonlight in Munirka

Bengal Sweet Corner, Safdarjung

Succulent kebabs, old Delhi style!

Al Kauser in Chanakyapuri and Punjabi Bagh

Qureshi Kabab Corner, Jama Masjid

Karim’s, Jama Masjid

Craving kachori?

JB Kachori Wala, Chandni Chowk

Sapna Kachori Wala, Lajpat Nagar 4

Moonlight, Munirka

JB Kachori Wala, Chandni Chowk

Mouth-watering chole bhature

Baba Nagpal Corner, Lajpat Nagar 4

Nand Ke Chole Bhature, Sadar Bazar

Radhey Shyam Subhash Kumar Special Chole Bhature in

Paharganj

Chache Di Hatti, Kamla Nagar

News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Delhi's snack attack: Bloggers reveal the juiciest joints
