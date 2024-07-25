Delhi's snack attack: Bloggers reveal the juiciest joints

Samosas, pakore, kachoris, chole bhature and kebabs — Delhiites can’t get enough of these delicious treats! A recent study on food orders in Delhi NCR revealed these are the most popular Indian snacks for delivery and dining. To get the inside scoop, we spoke to some of Delhi’s renowned food influencers — Mehak Dhawan (@foodiesince96), Karan Dua (@Dilsefoodie), Mallikaaa (@imtoocheesyforyou) and Nikhhiil Chawla (@hmm_nikhil) — who shared their top recommendations, from iconic spots to hidden gems in dil walo ki Dilli!

