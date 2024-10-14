Dessert Day: From paan laddus to chai cupcakes, here are 5 unique Diwali mithai recipes that are sure to impress

This Desset Day, let's think about the oncoming Festival of Lights. As we shift away from traditional mithai this Diwali due to concerns about unsafe cooking conditions and unsanitary kitchens across the country, consider creating your own delightful versions of Diwali sweets at home. Here are some unique recipes that put a fresh spin on familiar favourites, including a few you may not have tried before. 5 unique Diwali mithai recipes

Gulkand-filled paan coconut ladoos

These quick and easy laddus are rolled in desiccated coconut and filled with gulkand. Inspired by the beloved meetha paan, these laddus capture the same refreshing flavour while incorporating coconut. The recipe is from Cook With Manali.

Ingredients: 1 cup + 2 tbsp desiccated coconut, 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk, 4 paan (betel) leaves, 5 tsp gulkand (rose petal preserve), 1 tsp ghee, green food colour (optional), and more desiccated coconut for rolling.

Recipe: In a food processor, combine chopped paan leaves and condensed milk, pulsing until well mixed. Set aside. Heat ghee in a pan over medium heat, then add desiccated coconut and roast for 2-3 minutes on medium-low heat. Stir in the condensed milk-paan mixture and a few drops of green food colour. Cook for another 2 minutes on low heat until thickened, then remove from heat and let cool slightly. Grease your hands with ghee, take a small portion of the coconut mixture, flatten it, and place 1/2-1 teaspoon of gulkand in the center. Fold the edges together and roll into a laddus, then coat in desiccated coconut. Repeat with the remaining mixture.

Gluten-free gulab jamun

Gulab Jamun is a much-awaited household favourite during the festive season. This recipe uses gluten-free options, offering a delightful twist on a classic treat, from Eat With Kriss.

Ingredients: 120 grams sweet potato, peeled and diced, 40 grams almond flour, 40 grams tapioca starch, 20 grams rice flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 40 grams non-dairy milk, neutral oil for deep frying, 240 grams water, 240 grams sugar, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and 3 crushed cardamom pods.

Recipe: Boil the sweet potato for 10 mins until soft, then mash and set aside to cool. Sift and mix the dry ingredients, then combine with the mashed sweet potato and milk, forming a smooth dough. Cover and set aside. In a small pot, simmer water, sugar, and lemon juice, adding crushed cardamom pods for 4-5 mins, then remove from heat. Divide the dough into 12 pieces and roll into balls. Heat oil in a pan over medium-low heat and fry the dough balls until they float and turn golden (about 7-9 minutes total). Drain on paper towels for 10 mins. Soak the fried balls in the warm syrup for 1 hour, turning halfway through. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Mango kesar shrikhand cookies

Made with saffron and freeze-dried mango powder, these tri-coloured, eggless cookies are light, fruity, and chewy. Before baking, press sliced pistachios into the dough for a delightful finish. This recipe is from JamLab.

Ingredients: 2 ¼ cups (270 g) all-purpose flour, ¼ cup (40 g) yoghurt powder, 2 tsp baking soda, ½ tsp table salt, 1 tsp ground cardamom (or ½ tsp freshly ground), 1 cup (2 sticks; 226 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature, 2 tbsp (36 g) cream cheese, at room temperature, ¾ cup + 2 tbsp (180 g) granulated sugar, 2 tsp vanilla extract, 3 tbsp pistachios, finely chopped, ½ tsp whole milk, ¼ tsp saffron, 1-2 tsp all-purpose flour, 2-3 drops of yellow food gel, 15 g freeze-dried mango powder, and 2-3 drops of orange food gel.

Recipe: In a small bowl, combine the milk and saffron; set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, yoghurt powder, baking soda, cardamom, and salt. In a stand mixer, beat the butter, cream cheese, and sugar until light and fluffy, then add the vanilla and mix well. Gradually add the flour mixture, mixing just until combined, then stir in the pistachios. Weigh the dough (around 770 g) and divide it into three portions (250 g, 250 g, 270 g).

For the yellow dough, mix the saffron milk, 1 tsp flour, and yellow gel into the 250 g portion until well combined. For the orange dough, mix the mango powder, milk, and orange gel into the other 250 g portion until cohesive. Wrap each portion in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and prepare baking trays with parchment paper. Pinch off 15 g of each dough, roll into balls, and combine them into a larger ball. Form a ¾ inch disc and repeat for all dough. Bake on the middle rack for 14-15 minutes, banging the tray at 12 minutes to create cracks. Sprinkle with sliced pistachios and press gently. Allow to cool completely, then store in an airtight container for up to a week.

Chocolate gajar halwa pie with walnut oat crust

This pie is a delightful surprise for the palate, combining the beloved desi gajar ka halwa with chocolate. This recipe is by Box of Spice.

Ingredients:

For the crust: 2 cups whole walnuts, 1 cup oat flour, pinch of salt, ½ tsp baking soda, 3 tbsp solid coconut oil, and 2 tbsp maple syrup.

For the filling: 450 grams carrots, grated, 1½ tbsp ghee (or unsalted butter), ½ tsp cardamom powder, ¼ tsp fennel powder, 1 cup whole milk, 1 can sweetened condensed milk, 8-10 almonds (roughly chopped), 8-10 walnuts (roughly chopped), and a handful of raisins.

For the chocolate layer: 200 grams dark chocolate (melted) and a handful of almonds, walnuts, and coconut flakes for decoration.

Recipe: For the crust, pulse walnuts in a food processor until coarsely ground. In a bowl, combine the walnut meal with oat flour, baking soda, and salt. Mix in the coconut oil until crumbly, then add maple syrup and combine. Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F). Press the dough into a buttered pie pan and refrigerate for at least 30 mins. Blind bake for 10 minutes, then an additional 5 mins after removing weights, until golden brown. Let cool.

Increase the oven temperature to 220°C (425°F). For the filling, melt ghee in a pan, then add milk and cardamom. After 30 secs, stir in grated carrots and cook on low-medium heat for 15-20 mins until soft, stirring to prevent sticking. Add condensed milk and cook for another 30 mins, then mix in chopped nuts and raisins, cooking for an additional 10-15 minutes. Let cool.

Pour the halwa into the cooled crust and bake for 30 mins. Allow to cool completely. Melt chocolate in a double boiler and spread over the pie. While the chocolate is still wet, sprinkle with nuts and coconut flakes. Refrigerate for 30 mins to set. Serve with vanilla ice cream or as is!

Chai cupcakes with chai frosting

Another delectable, easy-to-whip-up treat for the festive season has to be cupcakes. The more experimental you get, the better the result — and one decadent recipe that's perfect for the autumn festivities is chai. This recipe is from Husbands That Cook.

Ingredients:

For the cupcakes: 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, 1 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp ground ginger, ½ tsp ground cinnamon, ¼ tsp ground cardamom, ¼ tsp ground cloves, ¼ tsp ground allspice, ¼ tsp ground nutmeg, ¼ tsp salt, ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter (room temperature), 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 large egg + 1 egg yolk, 3 tbsp vegetable oil, and 3 tsp vanilla extract, ⅓ cup milk.

For the frosting: 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, 3 cups powdered sugar, ¼ tsp ground ginger, ¼ tsp ground cinnamon, ¼ tsp ground cardamom, ¼ tsp ground allspice, 2 tsp vanilla extract, and 1-2 tbsp milk.

For the crunchy toppings: 2 tbsp turbinado sugar, ⅛ tsp ground cinnamon, and ⅛ tsp ground cardamom.

Recipe: Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a muffin pan with paper liners. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, spices, and salt, then whisk to combine. In a large bowl, beat the butter until creamy, then add sugar and beat until fluffy. Incorporate the egg and yolk one at a time, followed by the oil and vanilla. Gradually add half of the flour mixture, then the milk, and finally the remaining flour, mixing briefly by hand. Divide the batter among the cupcake liners, filling each about ¾ full. Bake for 15-20 minutes until set, then cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.

For the frosting, melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, cooking until browned and nutty. Transfer to a container and cool until solid at room temperature. Beat the cooled butter until fluffy, then sift in the powdered sugar and spices, mixing until creamy. Add vanilla and thin with milk as needed.

To assemble, combine the turbinado sugar, cinnamon, and cardamom in a small bowl. Frost the cooled cupcakes and sprinkle with the sugar-spice mix. Serve and enjoy!

