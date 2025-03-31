Last minute Eid dawat prep? This creamy chicken handi recipe takes just 20 minutes!

While there's nothing quite like sitting down for an Eid dawat with a hundred delectable options to pile up on your plate, this can be quite a stressful time for the ones brainstorming and whipping it up in the kitchen. This thick and creamy chicken handi recipe then, comes handy as a cheat code of sorts, delivering bang for buck in flavour whilst taking barely half an hour to put together. Lighten your Eid Dawat prep load with this quick and easy creamy chicken handi recipe(Photos: Flour & Spice, Pinterest)

Chicken Handi

Ingredients: Oil as preferred, ginger-garlic paste - 1tbsp, medium tomatoes - 2, salt to taste, chicken - 1/2kg (preferrably boneless), coriander powder - 1tbsp, turmeric powder - 1tbsp, cumin seeds - 1tsp, garam masala - 1/2tsp, black pepper powder - 1/2tsp, red chilli powder as preferred, yoghurt - 1/2 cup, cream - 4tbsps, kasuri methi - 1tbsp, green chillies and fresh coriander for garnishing

Method: If you want this chicken handi to be a thick and creamy side you can easily scoop up with those chewy bites of naan, go easy on the oil. If you're looking for all out decadence for your taste buds, don't hold back! Heat your desired amount of oil in a pan and add the ginger-garlic paste to it. Saute it well before neatly dicing the tomatoes and tossing them in. Give this a good mix before covering the pan and letting the tomatoes soften. Once thoroughly soft, add the salt and given the tomatoes a good mix till they start losing form. Now, toss in the chicken and give it a good swirl. In then goes the coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, garam masala, black pepper powder and red chilli powder. If you can't tolerate a lot of heat, go easy on the red chilli powder — but a good dose of heat tastes great with the final creamy texture of this handi recipe. As soon as the chicken starts changing its colour, add in the whisked yoghurt and give it a good mix. Then in goes the cream followed by the kasuri methi. Give all of this a good mix. Garnish your creamy chicken handi with some chopped coriander and slit green chillies and serve piping hot.

(recipe from Alishba Mubashir)

To all those celebrating, Eid Mubarak!