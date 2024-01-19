Four super-easy and healthy salad dressings

In the summer season, with temperatures on the rise, our dietary choices play a crucial role in maintaining our health. Salads make great quick additions to your meals for refreshing lunches, and there's nothing better than a dollop of tasteful dressing to pack a punch. "Store-bought alternatives often contain a high amount of preservatives, sugar, and salt," says nutritionist Garima Goyal. "Adding dahi, mustard, and jaggery is great for summer and are also ingredients readily available at home," she adds. Chef Rollin Lasrado shares, "Some southeastern salads use coconut oils, while you will find an extra drizzle of olive oils on European salads, adding to both flavours and nutrition." So, find out what you should be eating this summer. Salads make great quick additions to your meals for refreshing lunches, and there's nothing better than a dollop of tasteful dressing to pack a punch.

SWEET AND SPICY JAGGERY DRESSING

Perfect for raw mango salads, fruit salads, and lettuce-based salads.

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon jaggery powder

1 lemon

A pinch of salt

1 teaspoon soya sauce

2 stalks of spring onion/scallions

Chopped 5-6 water chestnuts

Directions:

Mix lemon, salt, jaggery, and soya sauce in a bowl or cup. Make sure that the dressing is a mingling of sweet, sour, spicy, and salty flavours. Set aside.

By Chef Sunil Gautam of ThaiNaam

HERBED YOGHURT DRESSING

Perfect for Asian and Mediterranean salads, coleslaw, and prawn salads.

Ingredients:

100g of plain yoghurt or curd

Juice of half a lemon

1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

50gm of fresh herbs

1 fresh red chilli (optional)

Salt, freshly crushed pepper

Directions:

Clean the herbs and roughly chop them along with the chilli. Blend the dahi, lemon juice, and olive oil together in a blender. Add the herbs and chilli and blend quickly to make it smooth. Adjust seasoning as per your liking. Add to a fresh salad.

By Executive Chef Rollin Lasrado of the restaurant Smoke House Deli

RED WINE AND HONEY DRESSING

Perfect for Greek salads and kachumber salads.

Ingredients:

30ml red wine

30ml honey

10ml red wine vinegar

10ml olive oil

Salt to taste

A dash of black pepper

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, add red wine, honey, and red wine vinegar. Mix the ingredients well until the honey is fully dissolved. Slowly pour in olive oil while whisking continuously to emulsify the dressing.

By Chef Shashwat Shivam from Julius

CITRUS SALAD DRESSING

Perfect for flavouring vegetable salads like green beans or broccoli, Greek salad, and pasta salad.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of orange juice, plus zest of half an orange

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Half atablespoon of mustard

Half ateaspoon of maple syrup

One-fourth teaspoon of kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Half of a cup of olive oil

Directions:

In a small mixing bowl, add the orange juice, lemon juice, mustard, maple syrup, kosher salt, and a few grinds of black pepper. Whisk the ingredients together until everything is well combined. Slowly drizzle the olive oil into the bowl. Keep whisking until the dressing thickens. Once the dressing has emulsified, add orange zest and stir to combine.

By chef and restaurateur Rachel Goenka of The Sassy Spoon

RANCH DRESSING

Perfect for Cobb salad, and chicken salads.

Ingredients:

5gm garlic cloves

3gm of sea salt

25gm yoghurt

15gm buttermilk

10gm chives

10gm flat-leaf parsley

5ml white wine vinegar

5gm scallion

Directions:

Mash the garlic and salt into a paste. Whisk together the garlic paste, yoghurt, buttermilk, chives, parsley, vinegar, scallions, and pepper to taste. Use immediately.

By Chef Amit Shetty