Ganesh Chaturthi special: From oreos to matcha, unique modak flavours to excite your taste buds this festive weekend

The country is currently bustling with more energy than usual as everyone gears up to welcome home the affable Bappa. Amid the rituals and revelry that the kickstarting festive season entails, a box or plate of modaks being passed around is a recurring core memory for most, even the gym rats! While there is absolutely nothing wrong with the typical coconut and jaggery filled soft swirls, it can't possibly hurt to widen the base for your modak moments with these unique recipes. Unique modak recipes to try this Ganesh Chaturthi

Oreo modaks

This one definitely doesn't need much convincing. If you like oreos you are sure to love the little experiment of rearranging them to fit the modak mold. Refer to this no-cook recipe from Blend with Spices.

Ingredients: Oreo biscuits - 26, desiccated coconut - 2 tbsps, chopped pistachios - 1 tbsp, ghee - 1 tbsp, milk - 4 tbsps; this recipe requires a modak mould

Oreo modaks

Method: separate the cream from the cookies and add the latter to a blender till you get a fine powder. To the cream, add the coconut and pistachios and roll into little balls. Add milk, one spoon at a time to the cookie powder and mix till you get a non-stick dough. Grease the modak mold with ghee and line with the dough. Add filling and press. Refrigerate to make firm before savouring.

Matcha and almond modaks

This Ganesh Chaturthi don't just sip your matcha, bite into it! This matcha modak recipe from Su Paints on Plates with a generous dose of almonds, tastes as good as it looks.

Ingredients: Almonds - 250 gms, sugar - 250 gms, matcha powder - 2 tbsps, rose water - 1 tbsp, coconut oil - 1 tbsp, water - 2 tbsps; this recipe requires a modak mould

Matcha modaks

Method: Soak, skin and grind the almonds to achieve a crumbly consistency. Add coconut oil to a pan with this almond paste and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Add sugar and continue mixing till the mixture thickens. Mix in the rose water then keep aside till cool. Add the matcha and roll into balls. Shape using a modak mold.

Spicy, salty modaks

For those who don't really have a sweet tooth but are no less festive than the average modak lover, fret not. This curry leave-spiced variant from Scroll, is the salty, spicy answer you've been looking for this whole time.

Ingredients: For the dough — rice flour - 1 cup, sesame seed oil - 1 tsp, water - 1 1/4 cup water, salt to taste; For the stuffing — urad dal - 1/2 cup, green chillies - 2, a pinch of turmeric powder, salt to taste, a few drops of sesame oil, water; For the tempering — grated coconut - 1/4 cup, sesame seed oil -1 tsp, mustard seeds - 1 tsp, curry leaves - 6 to 8, a pinch of hing

Uppu Kozhukattai

Method: Boil water with some salt and oil and start adding in the rice flour little by little. Mix till it becomes a thick paste resembling a dough. Take it off heat. As the temperature comes down, knead into a smooth dough, cover with a wet muslin cloth and keep aside. For the stuffing, soak urad dal in water for half an hour or till it swells. Drain excess water and grind with chillies, salt and haldi into a thick but smooth paste. Divide this into equal portions and shape into smooth balls. Steam for 10 minutes or so in greased idli moulds. Crumble these and spice with the tempering. Add in the coconut and salt and mix well. Stuff the dough with this mixture and steam for 10 minutes before eating.

Sushi modaks

Arguably the most unique fusion recipe on the list, Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef and Founder, Mulk, Miniyaturk & SJI Gourmet tells you exactly how to relish your modak, sushi style.

Ingredients: For the outer sushi layer — Sushi rice - 1 cup, water - 2 cups, rice vinegar - 2 tbsps, sugar - 1 tbsp, pinch of salt, nori sheets; For the filling — Cooked rajma - 1 cup, sugar - 1/2 cup, vanilla extract - 1/2 tsp, Japanese-inspired flavours like matcha powder, yuzu zest, or black sesame seeds for colouring and flavour

Sushi modak

Method: Rinse the sushi rice under cold water until the water runs clear. In a rice cooker or a heavy-bottomed pot, combine the rinsed rice and 2 cups of water. Cook the rice according to the package instructions until it's tender and sticky. In a small saucepan, heat the rice vinegar, sugar, and a pinch of salt until the sugar dissolves. Once the rice is cooked, transfer it to a large bowl and drizzle the vinegar mixture over it. Gently fold and mix the rice to coat it with the seasoning. Let it cool. For the sweet kidney bean filling, in a blender or food processor, combine the cooked kidney beans, sugar, and vanilla extract. Blend until you have a smooth and sweet kidney bean paste. Divide the paste into portions and flavour each portion with Japanese-inspired ingredients like matcha powder, yuzu zest, or black sesame seeds for different colours and flavours. Now for the assembly, take a sheet of nori (seaweed) and cut it into small strips to resemble the seaweed used in sushi. Take a small portion of the sushi rice and flatten it in the palm of your hand. Place a portion of the flavoured sweet kidney bean paste in the centre. Fold the rice over the filling to form a rectangular or square shape, resembling a piece of sushi. Wrap the nori strip around the outside of the rice, securing it in place.

Cheesy, nutty mango modaks

Last but not least on the list is this whacky flavour combination, neatly encased within the swirls of the modak. Trust us when we say, you won't regret treading down the fun fusion path that is, this Smruti Rana recipe.

Ingredients: For the dough — Maida - 1 1/2 cup, rava - 2 tbsps, water to knead; For stuffing — Ghee - 1tsp, mango pulp - 1/2 cup, grated coconut - 1/2 cup, grated cheese - 1/2 cup, cashews, almonds, pistachios, raisins - 2 tbsps each, powdered sugar - 1 tbsp

Mango modaks

Method: Mix the dry ingredients for the dough and crumb with the ghee. Add the water and knead into a smooth dough. Grease with oil, cover and allow to rest for 20 minutes. Heat some ghee in the pan and add the stuffing ingredients, making sure the cheese goes in last. Now roll out the dough and fill with the stuffing, using water to seal the edges. Deep fry in oil and enjoy warm.

Will you be switching out your store-bought box of modaks for these innovative recipes this Ganesh Chaturthi?