Guilt-free indulgence: Enjoy healthy treats this Christmas

This Christmas, indulge in a guilt-free festive treat. Perfect for kids and adults, these recipes are ultimate holiday delight! Make sure you measure the ingredients perfectly

Eggless Chocolate Pecan Brownie

Ingredients

⦁ 1/4 cup Chopped Pecans

⦁ 120 g Dark Chocolate

⦁ 25 g Butter

⦁ 100 g Curd

⦁ 120 g Powdered Sugar

⦁ 1 tsp Vanilla Essence

⦁ 90 g All purpose Flour

⦁ 10 g Cocoa Powder

⦁ 1/4 tsp Baking Powder

⦁ 1/4 tsp Baking Soda

⦁ A pinch of Salt

⦁ Some additional American Pecans for topping & some sea salt

Procedure

Bake for 18 to 20 mins only, do not bake beyond, it tends to become dry.

If you're making it on the gas, cook on low flame for 20 to 25 mins until the top is dry & cracked.

Points to keep in mind

-Make sure you measure the ingredients perfectly

-Pre heat the oven & do not over bake thee brownies

Recipe by chef Neha Deepakshah, American Pecan

2. Badam Gond ki Raab

This traditional Gujarati drink is a delicious and nutritious way to recharge and stay healthy during the season!

Ingredients for the Gond Mixture:

⦁ 3-4 tbsp ghee (for frying)

⦁ 1/4 cup edible gum (gond)

⦁ 1/2 cup chopped almonds

⦁ 1/2 cup shredded dry coconut

⦁ 1/4 cup dry ginger powder (sonth)

⦁ 1 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

⦁ 1 tsp black pepper powder (optional)

Ingredients for the Raab:

⦁ 1/2 tsp ghee

⦁ 2 cups water

⦁ 2 tbsp jaggery (adjust sweetness as needed)

⦁ 4-5 tbsp prepared gond mixture

⦁ 1/2 tsp Ganthoda powder (optional, for added benefits)

Step 1: Prepare the Gond Mixture

⦁ Heat ghee in a kadhai and fry the edible gum (gond) until it puffs up (about 8 minutes).

⦁ Let it cool and crush the gond into smaller pieces.

⦁ Mix the gond with chopped almonds, shredded dry coconut, dry ginger powder, cardamom powder, and black pepper powder.

⦁ Store this mixture in an airtight container for long-term use.

Step 2: Make the Raab

⦁ Heat ghee in a pan, add water, and bring it to a boil.

⦁ Stir in jaggery until it dissolves completely.

⦁ Add the prepared gond mixture and Ganthoda powder (if using).

⦁ Boil the raab for a few minutes and serve hot.

Enjoy the soothing warmth and health benefits of this traditional drink!

Recipe by chef Meghna Kamdar, Australian Almonds

3. Eggless Spiced Christmas Walnut Cake

Ingredients (Makes one 8-inch cake)

Dry: 1 1/4 cups flour, 1/2 cup walnut powder, 1 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp baking soda, spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves), salt.

Wet: 3/4 cup buttermilk, 1/2 cup oil, 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup orange juice, 1 tsp vanilla.

Mix-ins: 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, 1/4 cup halved walnuts (for topping).

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 170°C (340°F). Grease and line an 8-inch round cake pan with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, ground walnuts, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. Set aside.

3. In another bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, oil, brown sugar, orange juice, and vanilla extract until smooth and well combined.

4. Gradually fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients using a spatula, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix. The batter will be thick.

5. Add Chopped Walnuts: Gently fold in the chopped walnuts to ensure they're evenly distributed.

6. Pour and Top: Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan. Smooth the top with a spatula and arrange the halved walnuts on top in a decorative pattern.

7. Bake: Bake in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Keep an eye on the cake during the last 5 minutes to avoid overbaking.

8. Cool: Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transter to a wire rack to cool completely.

• Dust the cooled cake with powdered sugar or drizzle with a simple orange glaze made of powdered sugar and orange juice.

• Serve warm with a dollop of whipped cream or a drizzle of maple syrup.

Recipe by chef Kriti Bhoutika, Chilean Walnuts

No-Bake Avocado Cheesecake

This easy-to-make, no-bake avocado cheesecake is a perfect blend of creaminess and health, delivering a guilt-free dessert you’ll love!

Ingredients

For the Crust:

⦁ 7-8 digestive biscuits

⦁ 1 tbsp sugar

⦁ 2 tbsp melted butter

For the Filling:

⦁ 1 ripe avocado

⦁ 200g cream cheese

⦁ 3 tbsp coconut cream

⦁ 2 tbsp caster sugar

⦁ 1 tbsp lemon juice

⦁ 1 tbsp agar powder dissolved in 3 tbsp water

⦁ 1/3 cup whipping cream

Instructions

⦁ Crush the digestive biscuits into a fine powder using a food processor or by placing them in a sealed bag and rolling with a pin.

⦁ Add sugar and melted butter, mixing until the texture resembles wet sand.

⦁ Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of a 6-inch springform pan. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to set.

⦁ In a bowl, mash the ripe avocado until smooth.

⦁ Add the cream cheese, coconut cream, caster sugar, and lemon juice to the mashed avocado. Blend or whisk until the mixture is creamy and well-combined.

⦁ Heat the dissolved agar powder mixture gently until fully melted, then mix it into the avocado filling.

⦁ Whip the whipping cream until soft peaks form, then gently fold it into the filling mixture.

⦁ Pour the avocado filling over the chilled crust, spreading it evenly with a spatula.

⦁ Smooth the top and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or until firm.

⦁ Carefully remove the cheesecake from the pan and slice into portions. For added flair, garnish with a sprinkle of crushed biscuits, fresh fruit, or a dollop of whipped cream.

Enjoy your creamy, dreamy no-bake avocado cheesecake!

Recipe by chef Nayanhyoti Saikia, World Avocado Organisation