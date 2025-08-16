Guilt-free mithais for Janmashtami 2025:The sugar-free pista barfi recipe you need

Janmashtami is here and while this is a beautifully festive time, it’s also a season of indulgence. For those keeping a close watch on their weight — or managing diabetes — it can be a challenge to enjoy traditional mithai without the guilt. But there’s no rule that says festive sweets must be loaded with sugar. Instead of picking up store-bought varieties (where you never quite know what’s inside), why not prepare a wholesome, sugar-free treat at home?ances, and joyous gatherings that stretch late into the night. Pista barfi

This year, you can add a healthier twist to your celebrations with a sugar-free dry fruit barfi — a mithai that’s rich, flavourful, and completely free of refined sugar. Sweetened with stevia and packed with the goodness of pistachios, this recipe ensures you can celebrate without compromise.

Ingredients:

You’ll need: 60g butter (salted or unsalted, with a pinch of salt if using unsalted), ½ cup unsweetened almond milk (or low-fat milk if tolerated), 75g stevia or monk fruit sweetener (or to taste), 40g unsweetened pistachio butter, 70g raw pistachios, 150g milk powder + 40g almond flour (to reduce lactose content), ½ tsp green cardamom powder, 1 tbsp rose water or 1 to 2 drops rose essence, a few drops natural green food colour, chopped pistachios for garnish, edible silver leaf (optional).

Method:

Melt the butter in a pan over low heat, then stir in almond milk and sweetener until smooth. Mix in pistachio butter, milk powder, almond flour, and cardamom, cooking while stirring continuously. Add rose water and a few drops of green food colour, then cook until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan. Spread the mixture onto a greased tray, smooth the surface, sprinkle chopped pistachios, and press gently. Top with edible silver leaf if desired, let it cool completely, then cut into squares.

With this easy, sugar-free pista barfi, you can keep the sweetness in your celebrations, without worrying about the sugar.