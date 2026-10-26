Homemade soda bubbles up as a new kitchen trend

Move over kombucha, homemade soda is bubbling up as the latest kitchen experiment. In India, searches for “homemade soda” on Google have risen by more than 5,000% over the past month, while global interest has climbed 130%. On social media, reels on #homemadesoda and #fermentedsoda are pulling in millions of views, as people experiment with fruit, ginger bugs and fermentation. Homemade soda is finding fans among those looking to cut back on packaged soft drinks and try their hand at fermentation. Why are people fascinated? For some, it is a way to cut back on packaged soft drinks. For others, it is an analogue hobby to tinker with at home. Sahana Acharya, 28, started making homemade soda to reduce her dependency on soft drinks. The internet offered an unlikely solution. “I found a reel where the creator was making pineapple tepache (a lightly fermented Mexican drink made from pineapple rinds), and I was intrigued,” she says. Her first attempt worked, leaving her hooked on flavours, from jackfruit and mangosteen to rambutan and pineapple.

Mumbai-based digital creator Vinita Mungi started experimenting with homemade soda out of curiosity for fermentation. She had considered making kombucha but found the process a little too finicky. “Because it usually starts with a caffeinated tea base, I wanted to try something caffeine-free. That’s when I discovered ginger bug, a fermentation starter that can be made at home. It seemed much simpler and more intuitive, which is exactly how I like to cook,” says the 31-year-old.

Since then, soda-making has become an ongoing flavour experiment, with the unpredictability adding to the fun. “I genuinely enjoy waking up and checking the bottles to see how fizzy they’ve become,” she says. Occasionally, she lets the fermentation get a little dramatic. “Every now and then I even intentionally let one dramatically foam over because the reaction is so satisfying!” How to DIY your own soda Start with a ginger bug: Take 1 tbsp sugar or jaggery, 1 tbsp grated ginger and 1 cup warm water. Add everything to a clean glass jar. For the next five to six days, add 1 tbsp jaggery and 1 tbsp grated ginger daily. Once the mixture is frothy and has a fermented smell, it is ready to use. Turn it into soda: Mix 1 cup fresh fruit juice with 1–2 tbsp active ginger bug in a bottle designed to withstand carbonation. Leave some room at the top, seal and check regularly as it ferments. Once fizzy, refrigerate before serving.