Onam Sadhya, meaning "banquet" in Malayalam, is a traditional feast served during the Onam festival celebrated in the southern state of Kerala. It's predominantly a vegetarian meal served on a banana leaf and includes anywhere from 20 to over 50 varieties of vegetables, lentils, rice, curries, chutneys, and desserts. This celebratory meal is usually shared among family and friends. Pickles play an essential role in the Onam Sadhya as it adds a tangy, spicy flavour in contrast to the milder dishes like the avial, erissery, thoran and more. The sadhya feast on Onam has more than 20 varieties of dishes, including several kinds of pickles (pexels)

Here are a few pickles varieties to try as you feast on Onam Sadhya today:

Mango Pickle

Mango pickles(adobe stock)

A standout favourite for everyone and made by several states in India, the mango pickle is made from tangy unripe green mangoes, blended with aromatic spices and mustard oil. It is the perfect accompaniment to elevate and spice up any meal, whether it is a simple comfort food of dal-chawal or a more sophisticated dish. Pickled vegetables and fruits retain a lot of their original nutrients, and fermenting them can produce vitamins, which is good for the gut and also aids in digestion.

Id limbu pickle (Madras lime pickles)

Id limbu pickle (adobe stock)

If you have a lot of limes on hand, instead of discarding them, go ahead and pickle them. It helps reduce food waste by preserving excess produce and means you have something delicious to look forward to for all your meals. This is a traditional lemon pickle made with madras limes. It makes use of a lot of tart limes, which are pickled in sesame oil, red chilli powder, salt and spices.

Gongura Pachadi (Roselle leaves pickles)

Gongura Pachadi (instagram)

This is an Andhra speciality made with Roselle leaves and is perfect for someone who likes spicy and tangy pachadis. Roselle leaves are grown in abundance in Andhra Pradesh and even Telangana and are enjoyed in these regions, especially in winter. This simple pickle is made by slow cooking the leaves, which balance its tanginess with the chilli and spices to create a fusion of flavours.

Injli puli pickle (Sweet and sour ginger pickle)

Injli puli pickle (adobe stock)

No sadhya is complete without this quintessential traditional pickle from Kerala. Renowned for its unique blend of flavours, this pickle combines the fiery heat of chillies, the zesty spiciness of ginger, the rich sweetness of jaggery, and the tangy tartness of tamarind. Together, these ingredients create a Kerala delicacy that adds a distinctive and irresistible touch to any meal.

Kadu manga pickle (Tender mango pickle)

Kandumango pickle(adobe stock)

This authentic Kerala-style instant mango pickle is a cherished tradition for festivals and special occasions throughout Kerala. The Kadu manga pickles is crafted without the need for sun-drying or lengthy preparation, ensuring a quick and fresh addition to your meal. The mango is cut into tiny, bite-sized pieces, which makes it extremely flavourful.

Ingredients:

1 - Raw mango, medium

1 teaspoon - Kashmiri red chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon - Turmeric powder

1.5 teaspoon - salt

Roast and grind:

1/4 teaspoon - Fenugreek seeds

To temper:

3 tablespoon - Gingelly oil

1 teaspoon - Mustard seeds

2 pinch - hing

Method:

Wash the raw mango. You can use kili mooku manga or the regular variety raw mango for this.

Chop into bite sized pieces and add salt to it, mix it well and set it aside.

In a pan, dry roast fenugreek seed and roast it until its golden brown.

Transfer it to a mixer or hand mortar and pestle, grind it to a coarse mixture and set it aside.

Heat gingelly oil in kadai, add mustard seeds let it splutter slowlyon medium flame.

Add hing, fenugreek seeds powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric powder.

Switch off the gas and mix it well.

Transfer the tadka to the pickle, and mix it well.

Serve Instant Mango Pickle with curd rice

Inputs by Chef Bala Subramaniam at The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai.