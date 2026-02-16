Inside the making of a luxury wedding menu, according to chefs

Today, luxury wedding feasts are less about the sheer number of lavish dishes and more about thoughtful curation, storytelling, and experience. From wellness-forward menus to nostalgic flavours, indulgence is being redefined. We speak to leading luxury wedding caterers and chefs to decode how modern wedding menus are being crafted to turn meals into unforgettable moments.

Singh Mewar, the 77th custodian of the House of Mewar, preferring lamb with prune jus and wife Nivritti Kumari Mewar opting for miso-infused gnocchi and ravioli. “We didn’t just serve a meal. We created an experience that stayed long after the final course," says the chef.

The experience unfolded in chapters. It opened with blue cheese and orange-glazed prawns, followed by a dedicated Andhra station that offered the groom’s family a nostalgic taste of home. Actor Ram Charan gravitated toward the lamb chops and sea bass, while Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, sampled widely, favouring blistered pizzas by Susanne of Pizzeria da Susy, Gurugram, butter chicken samosas, and palak paneer cigar rolls. Royal approval came from Lakshyaraj

Guests arrived from Hyderabad’s heritage bylanes and America’s cosmopolitan cities, calling for food that could act as a cultural bridge. Crafted with Sameer and Tanvee Gogia of Saltt Catering, the celebration placed emotion and precision above sheer scale.

The Udaipur wedding of NRI entrepreneurs Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder and CTO of Superorder, and Netra Mantena, daughter of US pharma billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, was far more than a marquee assignment for chef Nishant Choubey. With a guest list spanning Bollywood, Hollywood and prominent US politicians, expectations were unmistakably global.

The power of memory At Catering Collective (BlueSea Catering), luxury is built around emotion. For Ashay Desai, Assistant Vice President, the modern luxury wedding has moved far beyond the buffet into the realm of memory and meaning.

One of the clearest examples was the wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah, where the brief was not extravagance but nostalgia. The couple wanted the food of their childhoods, specific regional dishes, beloved brands and even a particular ice gola vendor they remembered growing up with.

“To execute that, we didn’t just cook,” Desai says. “We curated.” The team flew in regional specialists and street-food vendors, replicating flavours with exacting precision. The luxury lay not in rare ingredients but in emotional accuracy.

For a recent four-day celebration across two venues, Desai’s team executed a tightly choreographed culinary journey with no repetition across menus, flavours or garnishes. From temple-inspired lunches prepared with traditional cooks to carnival-style street food, European sangeets and refined wedding feasts, the operation involved over 400 dishes and more than 40 live stations.

Desai also notes a growing interest in plant-forward luxury. “Guests are still indulgent,” he says, “but they’re curious.” Heirloom grains, hyper-seasonal vegetables and wood-smoked produce are increasingly taking centre stage, elevated through global techniques.

The architecture of restraint While some luxury weddings lean into spectacle, Varun Tuli of Food Inc. approaches them as exercises in restraint. For him, luxury today lies in intention rather than abundance. His work at the wedding of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra reflects this philosophy. “Every menu begins with the couple, not the ingredient,” Tuli says. Whether drawing inspiration from temple kitchens, regional memories or international travel, Food Inc.’s menus are designed as singular narratives, never repeated, never scaled down from another event.

Behind the scenes, execution is meticulously engineered. Food Inc. operates multiple microkitchens at large weddings, each led by cuisinespecific chefs. High-concept desserts and entremets often require specialists to be flown in from abroad, ensuring authenticity rather than approximation. Technology quietly supports the operation, tracking temperature, service flow and guest movement in real time.

There is also a noticeable shift in what guests want to eat. Heavy gravies and excess richness are giving way to slow-extraction broths, fermentation and minimal-intervention grilling. Ingredients are increasingly single-origin and seasonal. “The new luxury,” Tuli says, “is food that feels clean, precise and complete.”

This philosophy was tested during a recent assignment that required setting up a full wellness breakfast overnight at a remote venue. Fresh produce was flown in, a micro-kitchen assembled, and the service executed seamlessly by morning. “When it feels effortless to the guest,” Tuli says, “we know we’ve done our job.”