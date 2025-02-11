Janhvi Kapoor feasts on Madurai bun butter toast, with her own bougie twist: Recipe inside!

Janhvi Kapoor has had quite the evolution when it comes to her media persona. From poised conversations, the actor has increasingly gotten more and more candid when it comes to her daily routines, future plans and everything mundane in between. And we love it! A side to her however, that has been really consistent over time is how much of a true and blue foodie she is. Watching her gorge on dishes and quick bites during interviews is a thorough delight. The most recent addition to this? A very pretty plate of the iconic Madurai bun butter toast, that too with her own bougie twist to it. Twist or not, if you haven't yet tried a plate of this Madurai staple, here's your cue to do so. Janhvi Kapoor shares her bougie twist to the iconic Madurai bun butter toast

Madurai bun butter toast

Ingredients: Bun - 1, butter - as much as you'd like, coconut sugar - (gauge sweetness), milk - 3/4 cup

Method: Slit the bun in half and spread some butter on both the insides and well as the top and bottom of the halves. Layer on the coconut sugar, again both between the slits as well as on top. Now, take it to a pan with a touch of butter and brown on both sides. Once the bread starts getting colour, pour in the milk around the bun and crank up the heat. Let the buttered and sugared bun absorb the bubbling milk till the liquid has completely disappeared from the pan.

(recipe from Oh Cheat Day)

As for Janhvi's bougie twist, the food shot shared to her stories featured the Madurai bun butter toast slathered with some fresh cream, topped with chopped fruits. We can't imagine this little tweak as doing anything but making your snack time that much more indulgent, so go for it!

So are you ready to transport your taste buds to Madurai?