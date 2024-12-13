Kanji tops search trends: 6 items you can make with this drink

When the mood to cook strikes, the first stop for many is an online recipe search. This year, Google’s ‘Year in Search 2024’ report revealed fascinating insights into Indian cooking trends. Festival classics and viral dishes topped the charts, with one standout being kanji—notably a favourite of actor R Madhavan, who enjoys it as his breakfast pick. Loved for its digestive and immune-boosting properties, kanji appeals to both traditionalists and modern food enthusiasts.(@supaintsonplates on IG)

Kanji is a traditional fermented drink popular in northern India, especially during the winter months. It is made by fermenting carrots in water along with mustard seeds, salt, and other spices.

This tangy and slightly spicy beverage comes with a lot of health benefits. “Kanji is a great source of antioxidants, enzymes, and essential vitamins, which help boost immunity and reduce inflammation. It’s particularly effective in addressing digestive issues like bloating and constipation, making it an excellent choice for gut health,” shares Neelima Bisht, Dietitians.

Kanji and its culinary spin-offs

Here are five dishes you can try using kanji as the star ingredient:

1. Kanji rice

Kanji rice is a simple yet flavourful dish that combines steamed rice with kanji. The tangy, fermented flavours make it a comforting meal that is both delicious and healthy.

To make it, just mix steamed rice with kanji, add a dash of salt, and let it sit for 10 minutes to absorb the tangy flavours. Pair with a simple vegetable stir-fry or enjoy it as a standalone meal.

2. Kanji Vada

It is a flavourful and tangy snack made by soaking lentil fritters in kanji.

Soak urad dal vadas in kanji for at least 2-3 hours. The vadas will soak up the fermented liquid, turning soft and flavourful. Serve chilled with chutneys for a tasty snack.

3. Kanji pickles

Cut vegetables like carrots or radishes into sticks, immerse them in kanji, and let them ferment for 3-4 days. This process gives them a tangy, fermented flavour that enhances their taste and nutritional value.

4. Kanji soup

Kanji soup is a warm and nourishing option, especially during colder months. Simmer kanji with chopped vegetables, garlic, and a touch of black pepper for 15 minutes. Garnish with coriander and serve warm for a comforting, tangy soup.

5. Kanji marinated paneer

Kanji-marinated paneer brings a tangy twist to this beloved Indian ingredient. The paneer absorbs the flavours of the fermented kanji, creating a unique taste that complements its creamy texture. Grill or fry the paneer for a delicious appetizer or main dish.

6. Kanji idli

Kanji idli offers a fresh take on the classic South Indian dish. Replace water with kanji in your idli batter and let it ferment overnight.

Steam the batter into fluffy idlis, and serve with coconut chutney or tangy sambar for a probiotic-packed twist.