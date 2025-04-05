Love khichdi just like Kareena Kapoor? This Garhwali til khichdi recipe is a must-try then!

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently marked her presence at her long-time nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's book launch for the latter's latest read, The Common Sense Diet. The Mumbai event saw Kareena open up about her own relationship with food, one interesting detail of which was her undying love for khichdi. She said, "My comfort food, like if I don’t eat khichdi for two or three days, I actually start craving it!". Kareena Kapoor Khan says khichdi is her comfort food: Try this Garhwali khichdi recipe!

If you too, are a sucker for wholesome, homemade food like khichdi, you need to try out this Garhwali til khichdi recipe which is not only nutritious, but an explosion of flavours in your mouth.

Garhwali til khichdi

Ingredients: Ghee - 2tbsps, rice - 1 cup, black urad dal - 1/2 cup, black sesame seeds - 4tbsps, turmeric powder - 1/2tsp, cumin seeds - 1.5tsps, ginger (chopped or paste) - 1tbsp, garlic (chopped or paste) - 1tbsp, chopped green chillies - 2, coriander seeds - 1tsp, black peppercorns - 8 to 10, cloves - 4, hing - a pinch, salt to taste

Method: Wash and soak the rice and urad dal in water for two hours and keep aside. Take a non-stick pan and roast the cumin seeds, coriander seeds, black peppercorns and cloves, keeping this aside as well once done. In the same pan, roast the black sesame seeds until they begin making crackling sounds. Now once all of these have cooled down in temperature, blend the roasted spices and sesame seeds. Now add the chopped green chilli, ginger and garlic and grind to a smooth batter or ground masala. Heat some ghee in a pressure cooker and add the cumin seeds with a pinch of hing. Add the soaked rice and urad dal to this give it a good stir. Cook for a few seconds before adding salt, turmeric and the blended spice paste to 3 cups of water. Cover and cook for 3 to 4 whistles. Transfer the khichdi to a plate and serve hot, ideally with papad, chutney and curd on the side.

(recipe from Slurrp!)

Ready for some Garhwali culinary magic for your weekend binge?