Krishna Janmashtami 2025: From chia seeds to jaggery, here's how you can give your Janmashtami prasad a healthy twist

Janmashtami marks the birthday of Lord Krishna, and offering special prasad plays a significant role in the festivities. From staples such as makhan-mishri, dhaniya panjiri and makhana paag to kheer, kalakand and sabudana-based dishes - the offerings vary. If you are a health freak who likes to indulge in these prasads, there are many ways to give the offerings a healthy twist. “I have a reimagined version of the classic kheer, called Krishna’s Golden Bounty. You can replace refined sugar with golden jaggery or palm sugar, which adds a deeper, caramel-like notes to the kheer. You can add almonds, pistachios and cashews to it, as they are great sources of healthy fats, protein and antioxidants. If you are vegan, go for condensed coconut milk rather than regular condensed milk. You can also add roasted makhana for extra protein,” says Benjamin Lalhmangaiha, Executive Sous Chef, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Hyderabad. Try out the barnyard millet kalakand or kheer with jaggery(Photos: Adobe Stock)

If kalakand is your go-to choice for bhog on Janmashtami, you can opt for millet-based options. “Jhangora or barnyard millet is a gluten-free supergrain packed with fibre, protein, and essential minerals, making it a healthier alternative to refined grains. When slow-cooked in milk with jaggery, cardamom, saffron, and nuts, it becomes a nourishing prasad that supports digestion, provides steady energy, and delivers natural sweetness without processed sugar. This twist keeps the traditional flavour intact while adding a healthy, sattvic touch,” says Chef Sumit Kumar, Corporate Chef, Aloha on the Ganges, Rishikesh.

From swapping refined sugar with natural sweeteners like jaggery or dates and using wholesome grains such as ragi and millets to using ghee mindfully - there are many ways of ensuring that your sweet offerings have texture as well as nourishment. “You could make panchmeva dry fruit ladoo, naturally sweetened with dates and raisins, full of healthy fats from nuts. You could also try making ragi sheera, which is high in fibre, calcium, and iron, naturally sweetened with dates and flavoured with saffron and cardamom. The steamed coconut jaggery modak filled with jaggery-sweetened coconut or jaggery and pistachio peda made with slow-reduced milk, sweetened with jaggery is also a healthy treat. If chia seeds are your calling, try the sabudana and chia seeds ladoo, a twist on the vrat favourite, combining soaked sabudana, roasted chia seeds, coconut, and jaggery into nutrient-rich, bite-sized laddoos,” says Rohit Dubey, Executive Chef - Pilibhit House, Haridwar.

Staples with a healthy twist

Use jaggery instead of sugar while making Makhana Paag

Makhana Paag: To make this satvik superfood, roast the makhanas till crisp, then coat in a warm palm jaggery syrup with hints of cardamom and nutmeg. A scattering of chia seeds not only adds texture, but also brings modern superfood credentials to this age-old prashad.

Dhaniya Panjiri: Roast dhaniya dana until it releases its earthy aroma. Instead of refined sugar, stir in organic jaggery and some cow ghee. Almonds, pistachios, and roasted flaxseeds add crunch, making it a digestive blessing in every bite.

Inputs by chef Arjun Mitbawkar, Sous Chef, ITC Maratha, Mumbai

Healthy recipes for Janmashtami

1 - Fresh Fruit and Chia Seed Shrikhand

Ingredients

2 cups hung curd (low-fat or Greek yogurt)

2 tbsp honey or agave syrup

1 tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp soaked chia seeds

½ cup chopped seasonal fruits (mango, pomegranate, grapes)

A few saffron strands soaked in 1 tbsp warm milk

Method

Whisk hung curd until smooth.

Stir in honey, cardamom, saffron milk, and chia seeds.

Gently fold in chopped fruits.

Chill before serving in small bowls.

By Chef Anurag Bainola, La Estoria, Goa

2 - Steamed Coconut & Date Laddoos

Ingredients

1½ cups grated fresh coconut

¾ cup pitted dates, chopped

¼ cup almonds, chopped

1 tsp ghee (optional, for aroma)

½ tsp cardamom powder

Method

In a blender, pulse coconut and dates until combined.

Add almonds and cardamom, pulse briefly.

Shape into small balls.

Steam for 5–7 mins in an idli steamer for a soft, melt-in-mouth texture.

Why it works for Janmashtami : Instead of sugar-heavy laddoos, these are steamed, oil-free, and sweetened with mineral-rich dates.

By Chef Savio Fernandes, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa

3 - Baked Sweet Potato & Sago Pudding

Ingredients

1 cup boiled & mashed sweet potato

½ cup cooked sago pearls (sabudana)

1 cup coconut milk

¼ cup jaggery powder

1 tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp chopped cashews

1 tbsp raisins

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C.

Mix mashed sweet potato, sago, coconut milk, jaggery, and cardamom.

Pour into a greased baking dish, top with nuts & raisins.

Bake 20–25 mins until set and lightly golden.

By Chef Vinamr Manocha, Vivanta, Goa Panaji