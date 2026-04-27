London sets Guinness World Record with 440-metre tiramisu

London saw an extraordinary dessert spectacle over April 25 and 26, as more than 100 Italian chefs came together to create the world’s longest tiramisu, officially recognised by Guinness World Records. The final length? A staggering 440.6 metres (1,445 feet), comfortably beating the 273.5-metre record set in Milan in 2019. To put that into perspective, it stretches longer than the height of the Empire State Building (1,250 feet) to its top floor.

The dessert took shape inside Chelsea Old Town Hall, where chefs worked over two days, assembling it live, layer by layer. Approximately 50,000 ladyfinger biscuits and over 3,000 eggs were used, alongside vast quantities of mascarpone cheese and coffee. Despite its size, the tiramisu adhered strictly to a traditional Italian recipe. The record came with strict rules: the tiramisu had to run as one continuous piece, even in size, from start to finish.