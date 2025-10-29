Lucknow's nightlife gets a spooky makeover for Halloween weekend

Across the state capital, clubs, hotels, restaurants, lounges, and bars are hosting events where eerie decor blends with ‘spooky’ cocktails and ‘devilish’ feasts designed to haunt your cravings. With October 31 falling on a Friday, it provides the perfect launchpad for a theme that will play out until Sunday at various venues. Here’s a glimpse of what’s happening across the city.

The weekend is set to turn spooky as Lucknowites go all out to celebrate Halloween, mirroring the international festivities now common in major Indian cities where horror meets pop culture.

Hazratganj Socials has concocted a range of quirky cocktails for its Escape from Corporate Hell evening. Drinks with witty names like Ctrl+Alt+Boo, Micromanage, and Error 404: Soul not Found are featured on the special menu. The ambience will be transformed with tombstones, bloody buntings, bingo cards, and quirky posters to match the curated offerings. “We have taken a tongue-in-cheek look at the grind we all live through and turns it into something we can laugh, dance, and scream about together,” says Divya Aggarwal from Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Rohit Mishra, the F&B manager at Centrum Lucknow, says they are also focusing on thematic drinks and food. “Ambience is, of course, a major focus, with carved pumpkins, vampires, witches' caps, and special music and lighting effects. Our signature drinks include Vampire Hickey, Double Bloody Witches, Zombie Shrunken Head, and Dracula Kiss, for which we have also sourced special spooky Tiki glasses.”

Spooky Games The celebrations extend beyond Friday. The theme for Melon's Halloween Fear Fest at the Golf Club on Saturday is Glow-in-the-Dark. The event will feature Halloween games, glow tattoos, face painting, and a live techno set by DJ Two Deep.

For the first time, Fairfield by Marriott is organizing a Halloween bash on Sunday. “Our festivities kick off on Friday, but for Sunday brunch, we have organized activities for moms and kids. Crafts, engaging activities, and plenty of gifts are an added attraction alongside our special decor and menu,” says its F&B director, Jitendra Singh.

A horror-themed dress-up party, a tarot and psychic zone, witch storytelling, a horror cave, and other engaging activities are the main attractions at the two-day Halloween Tribe bash at Dobaraa in Phoenix Palassio Mall.