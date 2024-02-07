Mumbai Dabbawalas: We are praying for King Charles’ recovery

The news of King Charles being diagnosed with a form of cancer has seen an outpouring of shock and sympathy from across the world. And in Mumbai, the city’s dabbawalas, who have always had a close relationship with the British Royal Family, are also upset and sad over his health. Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas who share a strong bond with the British monarchy, have expressed sadness at hearing at Prince Charles' health

‘Our friendship is like of Krishna and Sudama of Dwarka in Purana’

Sharing their feelings, Subhash Talekar, president of The Mumbai Dabbawala Association, says, “We recently heard of the news from the Buckingham Palace that King Charles is suffering from cancer. All the dabbawalas of Mumbai are saddened to hear this because we share such a beautiful and strong friendship with King Charles. Our relationship is like the friendship of Krishna and Sudama of Dwarka.” He recalls, “We will never forget how we were invited to Buckingham Palace for the wedding of King Charles and we had gone to the UK. When his son, Prince Harry got married, the dabbbawalas sent a wedding gift. And when King Charles became a grandfather, we sent him a gift of ghungharwale (what children wear in the feet).”

'When no one knew us, he had extended a hand of friendship towards us'

Going down memory lane, Talekar adds, “Mumbai’s dabbawalas have been around for 135 years. Back then no one knew us as well, but King Charles came here and meet us and touched our lives just like King Paras (Midas). Hamara sona toh nahi hua, lekin soni jaisi chamak Prince Charles ne humko vishwa mein di hai.

When the dabbawals met (then) Prince Charles during his visit to Mumbai in 2003

When he came here, he met us and it is then that people started calling us ‘management ke guru’. He is like our father. We wish we could go and meet him at this time, but that is tough. Hum Bhagwan sey prathana kartey hain, ki jald sey jald acchi tabyat kar dein.”