Raise a glass to Peru this Pisco Sour Day

The Pisco Sour's inception goes back to the 1920s, it's earliest significance, as per a Peru Travel report, being traced back to the Morris Bar, located in central Lima which had announced the concoction as among its specialties. Most believe that the Pisco Sour was created by Victor Morris, the owner of the bar. That being said, an alternative account holds that the Pisco Sour actually came to be in the Maury Hotel bar with the egg whites and bitters being developments in the recipe and not OG ingredients. Either which way, back in 2007, the drink was decared as 'cultural heritage of Peru' by the National Institute of Culture.

Today, February 7, marks National Pisco Sour Day - reason enough to switch up the typical usual drink orders for your bar crawl planned later in the evening. Now while every iconic drink worth the pour (and the bill) has an interest-piquing origin story, the Pisco Sour takes it up a notch with it's Peruvian heritage.

So if you want to raise a glass to Peru this evening, follow the recipe below.

Method: #1 Pour the Pisco, lime juice and sugar syrup into a cocktail shaker or blender with the egg white and add a large handful of ice.

#2 Shake vigorously for 20 to 25 seconds or blend for 10 secs, then strain into 2 glasses.

#3 Add a few drops of bitters to the top of each cocktail, garnish with a lime slice and serve.

(recipe from Good Food)

The Pisco is of course, the heart of the mix, poured in equal parts with the lime juice, it's other half. The hint of sugar is what makes this such a palatable bar order, while the egg white and bitters add body to the simple but artful shake.

So here's raising a toast to Peru's liquor heritage, now rightfully gone global.