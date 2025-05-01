Menu Explore
Get your potato on — but Nepali style with this quick Aloo Sadeko recipe

ByAalokitaa Basu
May 01, 2025 06:21 PM IST

This Aloo Sadeko recipe from Nepal is both bang for buck, and flavour

We all love a creamy dose of good old potato salad. But let's be honest. That can get heavy on the stomach, does not keep well in the soaring temperatures, isn't really the best accompaniment to your evening slurps of chai — and most importantly, is missing the spice! If aloo pakodas and aloo chaats from the market are getting you sleepy and guilty, this Aloo Sadeko recipe — essentially a potato pickle of sorts — all the way from Nepal, has your name written all over it.

Aloo Sadeko from Nepal, for your tea time potato cravings(Photo: Foodie Trail)
Aloo Sadeko

Ingredients: Boiled peeled diced potatoes - 3 to 4, dry red chillies - 2 to 3, Sichuan pepper - 1tsp, sesame seeds - 1 to 2tsps, cumin seeds - 1tsp, garlic cloves - 3 to 4, ginger - 1 inch, sliced red onion - 1, salt to taste, finely chopped coriander leaves - 2tsps, finely chopped mint leaves - 1tsp, lime juice - 2 to 3tsps, mustard oil - 2 to 3tbsps, fenugreek seeds (optional) - 1tsp, red chilli powder - 1/2tsp

Method: Roast the dry red chillies, Sichuan peppers, cumin seeds and sesame seeds for 2-3 minutes on low heat until they begin to golden brown and fragrant. Grind the roasted spices, garlic and ginger to a coarse paste. To the boiled potatoes add the onions, coriander, mint, sesame chilli powder, salt and lime juice. Heat the mustard oil in a pan and once it begins to smoke turn off the heat. Let it cool down for a minute. Add the chilli powder and fenugreek seeds. Add the hot oil to the potatoes and mix until everything is well combined. Let it sit for 30 minutes before serving.

Side note: If using mustard oils, don't go in with the fenugreek seeds owing to the former's very strong smell and essence. For any other neutral oil, fenugreek seeds add an interesting layer of flavour.

(recipe from Foodie Trail)

Is your mouth watering too?

