Novotel’s Rail Chronicles takes you on a tasty train ride

Spotlighting India’s iconic railway journeys through food, decor, and storytelling, Novotel Mumbai is set to serve up nostalgia with Rail Chronicles at the Food Exchange restaurant, a festival that runs until 16 November 2025. The hotel is turning the space into a lively tribute to trains that shaped the country’s travel culture. Novotel’s Rail Chronicles (HTBS)

Each of the days highlights a historic train route operating for over 60 years, from the Deccan Queen to the Frontier Mail and the Palace on Wheels, through a curated buffet of dishes that trace the flavours of the regions they connect. The buffet showcases ten dishes inspired by these routes, with classics such as Railway Mutton Curry, Vegetable Cutlets, Malabar Biryani, Tibetan Momos, Parsi Caramel Custard and hot chai in steel tumblers.

To heighten the experience, the restaurant is decorated with vintage trunks, station clocks, and old ticket counters to recreate the charm of traditional railway travel. Story panels and maps trace India’s culinary evolution, while live counters and chef interactions add a dynamic touch.

Event Details Venue: Food Exchange Restaurant, Novotel Mumbai International Airport

Dates: 7th to 16th November 2025

Timings: Dinner Buffets

For more details on prices, contact +91 89769 65065