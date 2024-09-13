On PM Modi's 74th birthday, Ajmer Sharif will distribute 4000 kg vegetarian langar

To commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday, the Ajmer Sharif Dargah will distribute 4000 kilos of vegetarian langar on September 17. According to Syed Afshan Chishty, Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif, the langar shall consist of rice, pure ghee, and dried fruits. It will be donated to numerous believers and the underprivileged. Ajmer Sharif Dargah will distribute 4000 kg of langar on September 17 to honour PM Modi's 74th birthday.

According to Dargah officials, the entire event is part of their 'Sewa Pakhwada' celebrations, and the langar will be prepared in the famous 'Big Shahi Deg,' carrying on the 550-year-old tradition of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty's Dargah. The Dargah will also offer special prayers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's peace, unity, and well-being.

Speaking to ANI, Chishty said, "On the occasion of his (PM Modi's) birthday, seva programmes will be organised at religious places in the country. On the occasion of his birthday Prime Minister, we will prepare 4,000 kg of vegetarian food, which will include rice and pure ghee, dry fruits and distribute it. Along with this, the Gurus and poor people around us will also be given langar as a service."

The Indian Minority Foundation and Chishty Foundation will organise the langar, and distribution will begin in the morning to allow all guests and devotees to participate. The ritual will begin at 10:30 p.m. with the lighting of the deg, which will be followed by recitations of Quranic passages, devotional melodies, and Qawwalis by many volunteers and devotees.