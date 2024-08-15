 Parsi New Year 2024: From Dal ni Pori to Chaapat, one-of-a-kind dishes you have to try this Navroz - Hindustan Times
Parsi New Year 2024: From Dal ni Pori to Chaapat, one-of-a-kind dishes you have to try this Navroz

ByAadrika Sominder
Aug 15, 2024 06:50 PM IST

On Navroz, we're taking a delicious detour to explore some of the lesser-known yet equally cherished Parsi dishes

As the Parsi community in India celebrates Navroz, the Parsi New Year, on August 15, their rich culinary heritage takes centre stage with a feast that extends beyond the beloved classics like Dhansak and Patra Ni Macchi. Today we will delve into a selection of more uncommon Parsi dishes that beautifully capture the essence of their vibrant culture — dishes not limited to Navroz but picked from a Parsi household's hearty breakfast table and full to the brim, evening dinner plates.

From Dal ni Pori to Chaapat, one-of-a-kind dishes you have to try this Navroz
From Dal ni Pori to Chaapat, one-of-a-kind dishes you have to try this Navroz

Topli paneer

Topli paneer
Topli paneer

Topli Paneer is a soft, panna cotta-like cheese that’s a Parsi speciality. This delicate treat, often served in water like little mozzarella balls, has a slightly tangy flavour that’s an acquired taste but quickly becomes a craving. Traditionally made in baskets, the paneer is now crafted in smooth moulds, preserving its unique texture while offering a modern twist.

Parsi sev

Parsi sev
Parsi sev

No Parsi celebration is complete without Parsi Sev. This roasted vermicelli dish, cooked to a rich dark brown with ghee, sugar, and a mix of nuts and dried fruits is a labour of love. Achieving the perfect texture, where each strand is separate, is an art form in itself. Served with Mithoo Dahi (sweet yoghurt), Parsi Sev is a must-have at any auspicious gathering.

Parsi Poro sandwich

Parsi Poro sandwich
Parsi Poro sandwich

A Parsi Poro is a well-cooked, spiced omelette packed with finely chopped onions, chillies and coriander. Unlike a regular omelette, the Parsi version is thick, hearty and often enjoyed as a sandwich. Buttered slices of bread encase this flavourful omelette, creating a deliciously simple yet satisfying meal.

Dal ni Pori

Dal ni Pori
Dal ni Pori

Dal ni Pori is a sweet pastry filled with a rich mixture of lentils, nuts, and dry fruits. This dessert, which resembles a cake more than the traditional Puran Poli, is a nod to the Parsi’s Persian roots. Despite its simple ingredients, the process of making Dal ni Pori is labour intensive, resulting in a complex multi-layered treat that’s perfect for tea time.

Chaapat

Chaapat
Chaapat

Chaapat is a Parsi version of a crepe or pancake but with a twist. Made with ghee instead of butter and infused with cardamom and nutmeg, this thin, slightly crispy treat is a breakfast staple or snack. Its unique texture and subtle sweetness make it a beloved part of Parsi cuisine.

Kid Ghosht

Kid Ghosht
Kid Ghosht

Kid Ghosht is a traditional Parsi dish made with tender baby goat meat. This white mutton curry is mild yet flavourful, complemented by ingredients like cashews, milk, and mutton stock. It’s a dish that showcases the Parsi’s preference for subtly spiced, hearty meals.

Marghi Na Farcha

Marghi Na Farcha
Marghi Na Farcha

Marghi Na Farcha is a Parsi take on fried chicken, with a distinct lacy, frilly coating that sets it apart. Typically made with chicken on the bone, this dish is a popular appetiser or party snack, especially when paired with a simple dip.

Prawn Patio

Prawn Patio
Prawn Patio

Prawn Patio is a quintessential Parsi dish with a mix of their traditional sweet, spicy and sour flavours. Usually cooked in a flat-bottom vessel called a ‘patio’, this semi-gravy dish is best enjoyed with plain rice and dal. The use of Parsi sugarcane vinegar, a legacy of their Persian heritage, gives the dish its distinctive tang.

Parsi Lagan nu Custard

Parsi Lagan nu Custard
Parsi Lagan nu Custard

Lagan nu Custard or ‘wedding custard’, is a rich, baked dessert traditionally served at Parsi weddings. Made with a blend of charoli seeds, cashews, nutmeg and cardamom, this custard is a festive treat that’s as comforting as it is indulgent.

Phalsa drink

Phalsa drink
Phalsa drink

Phasla, made from Grewia asiatica (commonly known as falsa), is a refreshing drink full of iron and bursting with a tangy-sweet flavour. Blended with Himalayan salt and served with a sprig of fresh mint, it’s a perfect refresher to complement the rich Parsi feast.

These dishes, steeped in tradition and flavour, offer a delicious glimpse into the Parsi way of life, making all of their celebrations, a culinary feast for your taste buds.

News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Parsi New Year 2024: From Dal ni Pori to Chaapat, one-of-a-kind dishes you have to try this Navroz
