Parsi New Year 2024: From Dal ni Pori to Chaapat, one-of-a-kind dishes you have to try this Navroz

As the Parsi community in India celebrates Navroz, the Parsi New Year, on August 15, their rich culinary heritage takes centre stage with a feast that extends beyond the beloved classics like Dhansak and Patra Ni Macchi. Today we will delve into a selection of more uncommon Parsi dishes that beautifully capture the essence of their vibrant culture — dishes not limited to Navroz but picked from a Parsi household's hearty breakfast table and full to the brim, evening dinner plates. From Dal ni Pori to Chaapat, one-of-a-kind dishes you have to try this Navroz

Topli paneer

Topli Paneer is a soft, panna cotta-like cheese that’s a Parsi speciality. This delicate treat, often served in water like little mozzarella balls, has a slightly tangy flavour that’s an acquired taste but quickly becomes a craving. Traditionally made in baskets, the paneer is now crafted in smooth moulds, preserving its unique texture while offering a modern twist.

Parsi sev

No Parsi celebration is complete without Parsi Sev. This roasted vermicelli dish, cooked to a rich dark brown with ghee, sugar, and a mix of nuts and dried fruits is a labour of love. Achieving the perfect texture, where each strand is separate, is an art form in itself. Served with Mithoo Dahi (sweet yoghurt), Parsi Sev is a must-have at any auspicious gathering.

Parsi Poro sandwich

A Parsi Poro is a well-cooked, spiced omelette packed with finely chopped onions, chillies and coriander. Unlike a regular omelette, the Parsi version is thick, hearty and often enjoyed as a sandwich. Buttered slices of bread encase this flavourful omelette, creating a deliciously simple yet satisfying meal.

Dal ni Pori

Dal ni Pori is a sweet pastry filled with a rich mixture of lentils, nuts, and dry fruits. This dessert, which resembles a cake more than the traditional Puran Poli, is a nod to the Parsi’s Persian roots. Despite its simple ingredients, the process of making Dal ni Pori is labour intensive, resulting in a complex multi-layered treat that’s perfect for tea time.

Chaapat

Chaapat is a Parsi version of a crepe or pancake but with a twist. Made with ghee instead of butter and infused with cardamom and nutmeg, this thin, slightly crispy treat is a breakfast staple or snack. Its unique texture and subtle sweetness make it a beloved part of Parsi cuisine.

Kid Ghosht

Kid Ghosht is a traditional Parsi dish made with tender baby goat meat. This white mutton curry is mild yet flavourful, complemented by ingredients like cashews, milk, and mutton stock. It’s a dish that showcases the Parsi’s preference for subtly spiced, hearty meals.

Marghi Na Farcha

Marghi Na Farcha is a Parsi take on fried chicken, with a distinct lacy, frilly coating that sets it apart. Typically made with chicken on the bone, this dish is a popular appetiser or party snack, especially when paired with a simple dip.

Prawn Patio

Prawn Patio is a quintessential Parsi dish with a mix of their traditional sweet, spicy and sour flavours. Usually cooked in a flat-bottom vessel called a ‘patio’, this semi-gravy dish is best enjoyed with plain rice and dal. The use of Parsi sugarcane vinegar, a legacy of their Persian heritage, gives the dish its distinctive tang.

Parsi Lagan nu Custard

Lagan nu Custard or ‘wedding custard’, is a rich, baked dessert traditionally served at Parsi weddings. Made with a blend of charoli seeds, cashews, nutmeg and cardamom, this custard is a festive treat that’s as comforting as it is indulgent.

Phalsa drink

Phasla, made from Grewia asiatica (commonly known as falsa), is a refreshing drink full of iron and bursting with a tangy-sweet flavour. Blended with Himalayan salt and served with a sprig of fresh mint, it’s a perfect refresher to complement the rich Parsi feast.

These dishes, steeped in tradition and flavour, offer a delicious glimpse into the Parsi way of life, making all of their celebrations, a culinary feast for your taste buds.