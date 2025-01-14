Welcome Pongal 2025 with this low fat, vegan spin on the traditional Sakkarai Pongal!

One thing about India is that there's never any dearth of celebration. Take today, Tuesday, January 14 for instance. Not only are we observing the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, but are also simultaneously seeing through the commencement of the abundant 4-day stretch of Pongal — both festivals incidentally, signaling a celebration of the Sun God's benevolence. Now you can't avoid the sweet and savoury eats, let alone the lavish feasts even if you tried. But instead of either entirely giving in or forcing yourself to swear off it all, why not try and tread a, mind you incredibly scrumptious, mid-line? This low fat, vegan spin on the Sakkarai Pongal will keep get you in the festive mood, guilt-free!

For all those celebrating Pongal, we have for you an as-healthy-as-can-be, low fat, vegan, dairy free and palm oil free spin on the very traditional and well-loved Sakkarai Pongal.

Wanna know the best thing? It's ghee-free too! So what are you waiting for?

Sakkarai Pongal

Ingredients: Raw rice - 1 cup, green gram dal - 1/4 cup, powdered jaggery - 2 cups, cardamom powder - 1/2tsp, raisins - 2tbsps, almonds - a few, olive oil - 1 to 2tsps

Method: In a skillet pan add the green gram dal and dry fry till it takes on a light brown colour. Add this and the rice in a pressure cooker and add 3 and 3/4 cups of water. Cook for 6 whistles and then separately, add a little more water to the jaggery, bringing it to a boil. Remove and strain followed by a slight mashing of the sweetened rice and dal. Add some more jaggery water to the mashed rice and cook on a low flame till its completely mixed. Mix in cardamom powder. Separately saute the almonds and raisins in the olive oil, till the raisins puff up. Add this to the mix with another teaspoon of olive oil (to make the mixture more moist).

Side note — In case you're on a SERIOUS health kick, you can go a step ahead and switch out the rice with some wheat rava or even millet. This will ensure a hike in your fibre intake as well whilst making the dish a leaner treat.

(recipe from Kamala's Corner)

We wish you a very joyous Pongal!