Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi
Can you guess what Gujarati snack in PM Modi's favourite dish? We have the recipe for you here!

ByAalokitaa Basu
May 07, 2025 02:27 PM IST

Taste Atlas' illustrious list detailing world leaders' favourite foods, features India's PM Modi front and center, with allegedly his top three picks

Taste Atlas published a list today, featuring some of the foremost world leaders, along side foods they reportedly love to bits. PM Narendra Modi was of course on that list, and listed next to him was the sumptuous khichdi, followed by Gujarati snacking delights dhokla and khandvi.

PM Modi reportedly loves this Gujarati dish! Recipe alert
PM Modi reportedly loves this Gujarati dish! Recipe alert

Also featured on the list is POTUS Donald Trump, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jingpin, President of France Emmanuel Macron, UK PM Keir Starmer, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, PM of Italy Giorgia Meloni, PM of Canada Mark Carney and PM of Japan Shigeru Ishiba. 

If you too love a delicious little Gujarati snack every now and then, here we have for you, the most convenient khandvi recipe you could possibly come across!

Khandvi Bites

Ingredients: Gram flour (besan) - 1 cup, dahi - 1/2 cup, water - 2 cups, turmeric powder - 1/2tsp, salt to taste, asafoetida (hing) - a pinch, crushed green chillies - on the basis of your spice tolerance; For tempering — mustard seeds - 1tsp, sesame seeds - 1tsp, slit green chillies - a few, curry leaves - sprig, chopped coriander leaves - a handful

Method: In a big mixing bowl, sift the gram flour and add in the dahi and water. Go in with the turmeric powder and salt and whisk together till there are no lumps. Now add the crushed green chillies and give another good whisk, before straining the mixture through a sieve once again to get rid of the chilli bits. Now add this to a pan and keep whisking on heat. The mixture is bound to start thickening significantly — you are to wait to have it reach a point where it feels gelatinous. A good way to check would be to take some of the mixture on the spatula and spread it on the back of a steel bowl. Wait for a few second before trying to peel it — if it rolls off, the way a khandvi is supposed to, your mixture is ready. But till it isn't, don't stop whisking.

Pour out the mixture onto a tray and and let it cool down to room temperature before chopping into cubes. Now in a separate pan, heat some oil followed by mustard seeds, sesame seeds, slit chillies and curry leaves. Add in the khandvi cubes and give it a good toss before serving.

(recipe from Desi Recipes)

This recipe is sure to have you sorted on the snacks front for your next chai session!

News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Can you guess what Gujarati snack in PM Modi's favourite dish? We have the recipe for you here!
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
