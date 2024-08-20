Radisson Blu Delhi hosts culinary extravaganza Taste of Nikkei Cuisine

Guests were treated to an array of exquisite dishes, such as the vibrant ceviche, a classic Peruvian dish reimagined with Japanese flair, and the tiraditos, which showcased the perfect marriage of Peruvian zest and Japanese subtlety.

The Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport recently became the epicenter of culinary innovation with its “Taste of Nikkei Cuisine” event, a gastronomic journey that seamlessly blended the delicate artistry of Japanese cuisine with the bold flavors of Peruvian fare. This exclusive pop-up, held from August 9th to 11th, was a testament to the hotel’s commitment to offering unique and luxurious dining experiences.

The event featured the collaborative genius of Chef Luisa Serna, a luminary in Latin American culinary arts, and Chef Sreenivasan, the Director of Culinary at Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport. Together, they curated a seven-course menu that was nothing short of a masterpiece, each course a celebration of the senses. The event attracted food lovers, connoisseurs, and expatriates, all eager to savor the innovative dishes that were on offer.

Guests were treated to an array of exquisite dishes, such as the vibrant ceviche, a classic Peruvian dish reimagined with Japanese flair, and the tiraditos, which showcased the perfect marriage of Peruvian zest and Japanese subtlety. The chefs’ ability to maintain the integrity of both cuisines while creating something entirely new was the highlight of the evening.

The ambiance of the event matched the excellence of the cuisine. The sophisticated setting, coupled with impeccable service, ensured that the “Taste of Nikkei Cuisine” was more than just a meal; it was an immersive experience that engaged all the senses. The attention to detail, from the presentation of the dishes to the pairing of cocktails, reflected the chefs’ dedication to their craft.

The success of the pop-up event has not only elevated the culinary status of Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport but has also set a new benchmark for culinary events in Delhi. It has shown that when two diverse culinary worlds collide, the result is a spectacular showcase of creativity and flavor. The “Taste of Nikkei Cuisine” has indeed left an indelible mark on the city’s dining landscape, promising more innovative ventures in the future.

Nitin Kapur, Mr. Enrique Rafael Delgado Mendez and Ashna Kapur

K B Kachru, Ashwni Kumar Goela

