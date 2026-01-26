Republic Day 2026: Food menus that celebrate unity in diversity

On Republic Day today, India marks the day its Constitution came into effect, a framework that binds together a nation of many languages, religions and traditions. Across the country, chefs are echoing this spirit of “Unity in Diversity” through special menus that turn India’s democratic idea into a shared dining experience, one region at a time. Republic Day food menus bring flavours from different regions of the country on one plate, celebrating unity in diversity

Delhi: A culinary map In the Capital, the menu at ITC Maurya is designed to feel like a culinary map of India. Chef Gaurav Lavania brings together spicy snacks from Rajasthan, hearty favourites from Punjab, and comforting stews from South India. The aim is clear: no regional identity should be flattened or made generic.

Instead, by placing a Rajasthani laal maas next to a South Indian meen moilee, the spread highlights how different culinary cultures can sit side by side, distinct yet complementary, much like the country itself.

Bengaluru: Heritage, with a modern lens Further down south in Bengaluru, the focus shifts to how tradition can meet modern sophistication. At JW Marriott, chef Rohan Malwankar reimagines Indian classics with contemporary techniques, from kokum caviar paired with dried fish to warming Himalayan bowls of thukpa. “We want to highlight the depth of Indian ingredients while honouring our culinary heritage with a memorable Republic Day experience,” he says. The menu spotlights flavours from the Northeast and the Himalayan belt, including Darjeeling-style jhol momos and Sikkim thukpa, alongside wholesome vegetarian comfort staples such as avial and dal panchmel.

Goa: Desi soul, global technique At Jugnu in Goa, the Republic Day menu takes a more modern, urban route, blending familiar Indian warmth with global technique. The dishes move from Old Delhi-style nalli nihari to ghee roast chicken, creating a spread that feels rooted but contemporary.

“Indian ingredients, memories and warmth anchor the menu. It reflects a modern India that’s confident, global and deeply rooted,” says co-founder Sandeepraj Salian.

Mumbai: A buffet that travels the country Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the buffet at Momo Café at Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport aims to be a literal tour of India’s four corners. From Bengali flavours to Kashmiri classics, the spread is built to offer a “flavourful journey” that mirrors India’s open, confident identity.

The menu features dishes such as Rajasthani dal baati churma, crisp South Indian dosa varieties, Kashmiri rogan josh, spiced Bengali doi mach, and Punjabi tandoori kukkad.

“The concept behind the buffet is inspired by the idea of unity in diversity, with India being a land of varied cultures, traditions, and flavours. Each section of the spread represents different regional tastes, allowing guests to experience a wide range of flavours,” says Nishant Kumar, Director of Operations.