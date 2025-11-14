Sattu ka paratha steals the spotlight on Bihar Election Day 2025; here’s how to make them at home

With counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 underway on November 14, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance has crossed the majority mark in early leads. The coalition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) appears set to form the government again. And amid the anticipation, one cultural staple has taken the spotlight: the beloved Bihari dish of sattu paratha.

In the BJP office at the heart of the count, preparations have already kicked off in the kitchen with hot parathas filled with sattu. A video from ANI shows all the ingredients laid out and workers sitting together making the parathas. One worker, when asked about the menu, said, “Apne paas vyavastha hai. Meethe meh jalebi, aur sattu ke parathe aur baingan ka choka.”

The paratha, made from roasted gram flour (sattu) and whole wheat, is hearty, familiar and rooted in the state’s food habits. This recipe is by Monika Manchanda on Archana's Kitchen.

Ingredients for dough: 3 cups whole wheat flour, 1 cup lukewarm water.

Ingredients for stuffing: 2 cups roasted gram flour (sattu ka atta), 2 onions finely chopped, 3 green chillies minced, 6 cloves garlic minced, 1 inch ginger finely chopped, 2 tsp kala jeera, 3 tbsps coriander (dhania) leaves chopped, 1 tbsp mustard oil, 2 tbsps mango pickle mashed, ghee or oil for frying the parathas.

How to prepare: Mix the flour and water to form a soft dough and cover it with a wet cloth. Combine the stuffing ingredients; if too dry, add a little warm water. Divide the dough into 10 balls, roll each slightly, brush with ghee/oil, place about 2 tbsps stuffing in the middle, seal the edges and roll into a ½-inch thick paratha. Heat a tawa; cook each side till golden brown, adding a few drops of ghee or oil. Serve hot with curd and pickle. It also pairs well with baingan ka bharta for a complete meal.

The high protein dish is the perfect addition to your winter menu; a little pick me up for the chilly days ahead.