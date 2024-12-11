Savour these 5 delectable strawberry dishes that have a savoury flair this winter

Winter brings with it the strawberry season into the markets and our winter plates. These tart berries usually steals the spotlight in desserts and beverages, but their versatility can extend far beyond sugary treats. This year, why not embrace the unexpected and use strawberries to elevate savory dishes? Here are some options to try at home that are easy and tasty. A strawberry and walnut salads

Meatballs and strawberry sauce

Chicken meatball in a smoky strawberry chipotle sauce

Sweet strawberries in a savoury dish can be delicious if done right. With chicken mince, create bite-sized meatballs and fry them. Arun Jadhav, Sous Chef, Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, Mumbai, says, “The smoky strawberry chipotle sauce was conceptualised to elevate classic chicken meatballs into an unforgettable dish. The smoky heat of the chipotle with the tang from the strawberries and a hint of cranberries adds depth to the sauce. Pour this sauce over the meatballs right before serving.” It can be eaten along with crusty bread or some mashed potatoes on the side.

Strawberry grilled cheese sandwich

Grilled cheese sandwich with featuring strawberries (instagram)

A quick, simple yet satisfying meal, grilled cheese sandwiches are a classic meal, usually paired with some kind of soup. To celebrate the season of strawberries, elevate this classic by layering cheeses like cream cheese, Brie or goat cheese, along with slices of juicy berries between two slices of buttered bread. The strawberries add a burst of sweetness that complements the rich, lightly salty cheese. Add a drizzle of honey or balsamic glaze and sprinkle fresh basil leaves before toasting.

Strawberry Gazpacho

Gazpacho with strawberries, tomatoes and red bell peppers(instagram)

Widely eaten in Spain and Portugal during the hot summers, the gazpacho is a chilled soup. Enjoy this unique lunch as it requires no cooking. Blend some strawberries with tomatoes, red bell pepper and red onions together with a touch of olive oil. Add in some cracked black pepper, salt and some herbs like basil and mint. This gazpacho will showcase the strawberries in an entirely new light. You can also add some scallops or prawns to this dish.

Strawberry walnut salad recipe

Strawberry walnut salad

Ingredients:

1 cup - fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

1/2 cup - walnuts, toasted

2 cups - mixed greens (e.g., arugula, spinach, or lettuce)

1/2 - cucumber, thinly sliced

1 - small red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup - feta cheese, crumbled

1 tablespoon - olive oil

1 tablespoon - balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon - honey

1/2 teaspoon - Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh basil leaves (for garnish)

Method:

Heat a small pan over medium heat. Add the walnuts and toast them for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they become fragrant and slightly browned. Remove from the pan and set aside to cool.

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper until the dressing is well combined. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the mixed greens, sliced strawberries, cucumber, and red onion.

Sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese and toasted walnuts over the salad. Toss gently to combine all ingredients.

Drizzle the prepared dressing over the salad and toss lightly to coat everything evenly.

Garnish with fresh basil leaves for an extra touch of flavour and colour. Serve immediately and enjoy this light, refreshing salad!

Inputs by Chef Amit Sharma, Poetry by Love & Cheesecake, Mumbai

Savoury strawberry tart recipe

Savoury strawberry tart

Ingredients

50 gm - Sugar

l100 gm + 5 ml - Butter

l150 gm - Maida

l8 gm - Salt

l10 gm - Mix herbs

l100 gm - Strawberries

l5 gm - Leek

l5 gm - Celery

l1 gm - Cinnamon

l1 gm - Star anise

l4 gm - Black pepper

l3 gm - Salt

l30 gm - Ricotta

l1 spring - Mint leaves

Method:

To make the tart, cream the sugar and butter together.

Mix in the flour to the mixture. Add herbs and salt at the end.

Refrigerate the tart dough. Once cooled, the mixture will have a dough-like consistency.

Roll the mixture and line the tart moulds of your choice.

Bake at 170 degrees Celsius for 24-25 minutes.

Make the filling by melting butter in a pan and cook the leeks and celery. Sauté for a while.

Add strawberries to the pan and let it cook.

Add salt, black pepper, star anise and cinnamon, and give it a mix.

After the mixture cools down, add ricotta cheese. Pipe the mixture in tarts.

Before serving, garnish with mint sprigs.

Inputs by Chef Vaishnav Kasture, Junior Sous Chef, Sheraton New Delhi