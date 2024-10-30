Serve up these four beloved Indian chaats with a special twist at your Diwali party

For a Diwali celebration bursting in flavour, look no further than chaat! This classic Indian street food combines sweet, spicy, tangy, and crunchy elements in every bite. Adding chaats to your snack table can bring a playful tinge to any party spread. These mouthwatering bites are ideal for mingling, adding a touch of nostalgia and fun to your Diwali gathering. Samosa chaat board (instagram)

Dive into our guide to crowd-pleasing chaat recipes that are sure to be a hit at your next festive celebration!

Samosa chaat board

Now a samosa chaat is not ground-breaking and not usual party fare, but when served on a charcuterie-style board, this simple chaat is instantly elevated. Prepare the aloo filling for the samosa by sauteing haldi, jeera, chilli powder and salt in oil. Add boiled and chopped potatoes and stir fry. To hung curd, add sugar and a pinch of salt. Spread it on the board and top it with the potatoes. Add dollops of meethi and teekhi chutney, along with chaat masala, chilli powder. Garnish with boondi, sev, chopped coriander and pomegranate seeds. Serve with papdis.

Churmur

Churmur(instagram)

Typical only to the Phuchkwallas in the streets of Kolkata, churmur is exactly what it sounds like. It is made by crushing the puris used to make Phuchka (aka pani puri or gol gappe) and eaten after having your fill of the former. It might not be pretty, but it sure is tasty. Making churmur is all about the prep work - boil and mash potatoes and boil chana. To assemble, mix the puris with the potatoes and channa; add black salt, cumin powder, lemon juice, panipuri masala and imli ka pani. Mix and serve family style.e

Aloo tikki tacos

The smashed burger trend is taking over social media and food content creator Priyansh Parekh (@prunchme) gave a desi twist to it. Prepare a coriander chutney and slice up your onions in advance so that you can serve the taco fresh off the press. To make the aloo tikki filling, add ginger garlic paste, coriander powder, garam masala, chilli powder and turmeric to boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes. Press the mixture on the rotis and fry them.

Recipe

Crispy Chana Chaat

Crispy channa chaat (HT Photos/Abigail Banerji)

Inputs by Chef Asif Qureshi, Indian Masterchef, Saffron, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Ingredients:

Boiled Multani Chickpeas – 100 grams

Capsicum, Julienned – 5 grams

Corn Flour – 5 grams

Rice Flour – 5 grams

Garlic, Julienned – 3 grams

Onion, Julienned – 3 grams

Red Chili Paste – 10 grams

Chaat Masala Powder – To taste

Salt – To taste

Red Chili Powder – 2 grams

Curd, Sweetened – 50 grams

Sweet Dates Chutney – 20 grams

Cumin Powder – 10 grams

Pomegranate Seeds – For garnish

Oil – For frying

Method:

-Mix corn flour, rice flour and red chili paste to form a coating.

-Coat the boiled chickpeas in this mixture and deep fry.

-Once golden brown, remove the chickpeas from the oil and toss with the prepped capsicum, garlic, and onion.

-Add chaat masala powder, salt, red chili powder to this mixture.

-Plate and garnish with sweetened curd, sweet dates chutney, cumin powder and pomegranate seeds.