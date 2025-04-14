Songkran: From Bangkok Streets to Indian Seats

Sawasdee thuk khon! That’s Thai for “hello, everyone,” and it’s how Thailand kicks off Songkran — the country’s traditional New Year that begins today. While most think of January as the start of a new calendar, in Thailand, this sun-soaked, water-drenched celebration is the true marker of renewal. Massaman curry, a rich, flavourful, and mildly spicy Thai curry

Rooted in the Sanskrit word Sankranti, meaning the movement of the sun between zodiac signs, Songkran is more than just a date. It’s a cultural explosion of rituals, family and of course — food. Across Thailand, families visit temples, make offerings to monks, and then — quite literally — drench each other in water. But this isn’t your chaotic Holi-style splashfest; Songkran’s water play is joyful, yet respectful, a symbolic washing away of bad luck and a cool escape from the summer heat.

Bringing this Thai tradition to Indian tables, a clutch of restaurants is curating menus inspired by the flavours and spirit of Songkran — and foodies are lining up for a taste.

At Easy Tiger by Boraan, Gurugram, founder and chef Scotchie Kandhari takes a nostalgic, street-style turn. “Songkran is all about flavour and festivity,” she says. Her standout creation? A mango sticky rice sundae — yes, you read that right — layered with pandan-infused sticky rice, coconut ice cream, and fresh mango. "The menu also features crispy truffle enoki mushrooms with sriracha aioli, a zingy green mamuang salad (raw mango, toasted cashews, Thai herbs) and peppercorn tiger prawns. “It’s a playful nod to Bangkok’s bustling streets,” Kandhari adds.

Over at Nara Thai in Mumbai, executive chef Prem Pradhan crafts a refreshingly summery line-up. Think guava som tam with watermelon granita, Thai lettuce wraps on crushed ice and cocktails like ‘Water Fight’ (vodka, cherry liqueur, elderflower) and ‘Songkran Spritz’ (gin, Thai basil, strawberry, prosecco) — perfect for toasting to new beginnings.

At Thai Naam, Mumbai, chef-owner Jawairia Merchant channels family-style feasting. “Festivals like these are about passing down tradition through food,” she says. On offer? Pla rad pri (crispy fish with spicy-sweet chilli sauce), comforting massaman and panang curries, and a tangy pomelo salad that’s both light and lush.

Meanwhile, Banng in Gurgaon recreates the vibe of a Thai summer with dishes like yum woonsen (glass noodle salad), kai ping (grilled chicken), and of course, the beloved khao neaw mamuang (mango sticky rice). Chef Manav Khanna says, “We want diners to feel like they’ve stepped into Bangkok — without leaving Gurugram.”

So whether you’re sipping a spritz or spooning into sticky rice, this Songkran, let your palate take the plunge.