Take 5: The culinary hotspots of the month

Spanning Japanese, Italian, European, and fusion flavours, these newly opened restaurants deserve a spot on your must-try list. With a live kitchen and pasta bar seating, guests get a front-row view of the cooking

Latango, Nehru Place

Lead by Italian chefs, Latango brings authentic European flavours with a twist. Think omelet café de Paris, creamy stracciatella, scallop sashimi, and octopus salad—all made fresh in an open kitchen that keeps things interactive and fun. The cocktails here cross borders and blur boundaries, mixing East and West, memory and mixology. “Latango brings the essence of Europe to the table — thoughtfully crafted, elegantly expressed ”says Sahil Sambhi, founder.

Meal for two: Rs. 6,000 approx (with alcohol)

KIOKI, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram

This buzzing spot channels the spirit of a classic Izakaya: think warm lighting, wood-panelled charm and upbeat music. “We’ve designed it for socialising, sharing, and soaking in good vibes,” says chef Vikram Khatri. The menu dives deep into Japanese staples: donburi bowls, sushi, sashimi, robata grills, ramen, soba and udon. No cocktails yet, but the food delivers.

Meal for two: Rs. 1,800– Rs. 2,000 approx

Naarma, Nehru Place

A stylish blend of Japanese, Chinese, European and Italian influences, this place offers bold flavours and bold design. Must-tries: the buttery otoro aburi, Naarma roll with garlic truffle sauce and spicy spaghetti salsa vfcrossa with molten scamorza. The cocktails? World-class, thanks to international mixologists. “The space tells a story—from hand-painted walls to floral installations,” says founder Akshay Anand.

Meal for two: Rs. 4,000 approx

CASA Pasta Bar, Hauz Khas

At CASA, pasta takes centre stage. “We celebrate pasta in its truest form,” says chef and founder Sambhavi Joshi. With a live kitchen and pasta bar seating, guests get a front-row view of the magic. Made daily using Indian semolina (no refined flour!), the menu stars dishes like arancini, goat cheese & zucchini bruschetta, mafaldine with truffle shavings and stuffed ravioli. Sip on a selection of wines, beers, and more.

Meal for two: Rs. 2,500 approx (excluding alcohol)

Masala Synergy, Sec-66, Gurugram

Two kitchens, two vibes. ‘Masala’ is all about familiar North Indian comfort, while ‘Synergy’ experiments with global flavours — from Thai to Mexican. “It’s a modern-meets-traditional experience,” says co-founder Shreya Kapoor. On the menu: queso keema pav, avocado tokri chaat basque chhena poda cheesecake and Irani chai crème brûlée. The full bar adds extra flair.

Meal for two: Rs. 1,800 approx (excluding alcohol)