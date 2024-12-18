Taste of triumph: India’s culinary tales shine on global stage

This year was all about celebrating Indian cuisine and flavours on an international level. From local staples celebrated by global gourmands to spirits that redefined luxury, here’s looking at some of the most coveted awards and accolades bagged by Indian chefs, cuisines and beverages. Punjab claimed the seventh spot in the 100 Best Food Regions in the World.

Taste Atlas highlights

Taste Atlas, one of the most popular online travel guides for traditional cuisines, has awarded top spots to Indian cuisines in its rankings. While Punjab claimed the seventh spot in the 100 Best Food Regions in the World, Mumbai was ranked fifth in the 100 Best Food Cities. Overall, India managed to secure the twelfth position among the 100 Best Cuisines list. Staples like Rajma Chawal, Aamras, Garam Masala, Indian Chicken, South Indian filter coffee and Indian chutneys found prominent mentions, solidifying India’s place as a culinary powerhouse.

Indian chefs shine bright

Meanwhile, Indian chefs reached new heights in terms of global recognition. Chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant Bungalow received the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award just 260 days after opening and was also listed among the 14 Best New Restaurants in New York (US). Chef Surender Mohan’s Jamavar Doha also earned a Michelin Star during the inaugural Michelin Guide ceremony in Doha (Qatar), adding to the laurels of Indian fine dining. Chef Vijay Kumar’s Semma, a South Indian restaurant in New York, retained its Michelin Star for the third year in a row as it featured Chettinad dishes inspired by his childhood.

RAISING THE SPIRIT

Indian bars and spirits have also been making waves on international level. In Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 rankings, ZLB23 at The Leela Palace Bengaluru took the 40th spot with its Kyoto-inspired speakeasy charm and innovative cocktails, while Yangdup Lama of Sidecar, New Delhi, was honoured with the Roku Industry Icon Award for his outstanding contributions to India’s cocktail culture. Four additional Indian bars were ranked among Asia’s top 51–100 bars. Meghalaya’s Cherrapunji Gin, crafted from rainwater and infused with twelve botanicals, emerged as a standout winner at the Global Spirits Masters Competition. Indian whiskey brands also dominated, with Amrut bagging five gold medals in ‘World Malt Category’ at the International Spirits Challenge and Indri-Dru by Piccadilly Distilleries earning accolades such as Single Malt Whisky of the Year, Best Spirit of the Year by Country, and a gold medal at the International Whisky Competition 2024.