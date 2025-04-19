'Terrible misinformation': Chef Vikas Khanna reacts to fake paneer claim at Gauri Khan's Torii
Viral food review claims spark debate over 'fake paneer' at Gauri Khan's restaurant Torii, with chef Vikas Khanna criticising misinformation
In the age of viral food reviews, a recent claim about "fake paneer" being served at Gauri Khan’s Mumbai-based restaurant Torii has resulted in a full-blown debate, now drawing the attention of chef Vikas Khanna as well.
It all started when YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva posted a video alleging that the paneer served at Torii was not authentic. Using an iodine solution, he demonstrated a colour change on the paneer, interpreting it as evidence of starch, often used in synthetic or “fake” paneer. The video quickly gained traction, triggering concern and criticism across social media platforms.
However, the restaurant was quick to debunk this, replying to his video. Torii Mumbai clarified that the iodine reaction was a result of naturally present starch in several ingredients and not an indication of food adulteration. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. “We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii,” the comment read.
Now, adding his voice to the conversation, Chef Vikas Khanna took to Instagram to strongly criticise the misinformation. Sharing a story, the chef wrote:
“I’ve been cooking & working with the science of food for the past several decades. I’ve never seen such terrible misinformation like a YouTuber who claims to be a food scientist.” He further explained that iodine turns blue-black in the presence of starch, which is also found in common kitchen ingredients like potatoes, bread, rice, cornstarch, flour, and even unripe bananas. “The use of these ingredients (thus reaction) could also happen in cross-contamination. It’s scary that unqualified people are taken seriously,” he added.
See his story:
Iodine testing may not be a reliable standalone method to detect food adulteration, especially in dishes where starch-based marinades or side ingredients may be present. The blue-black colour change is simply a reaction between iodine and starch, something that could easily occur with different culinary techniques.
The larger issue at hand here is that social media is filled with claims like this, with little to no evidence of them being true. This incident is proof of a growing tension between food content creators and hospitality businesses, especially when misinformation can go viral within minutes.
Tests you can try out
If you want to test out the authenticity of paneer yourself, Nutritionist Nandini Kumar suggests a few easy ones:
- Hot water test: Place a piece of paneer in hot water for 5–10 minutes. If you notice an oily or soapy film, it might contain synthetic ingredients or detergent.
- Smell and taste check: Real paneer has a mild, milky aroma and neutral taste. Sour, bitter, or chemical-like smells are red flags.
- Rub test: Rub a small piece between your fingers. If it feels unusually greasy or slippery, it could indicate starch or synthetic fat.
- Iodine test (for starch): Crush a piece of paneer and add a few drops of tincture of iodine. A blue or black colour change confirms the presence of starch.
- Dal powder test (for detergent): Boil the paneer, let it cool, then add a pinch of arhar dal powder. A reddish hue suggests detergent or urea contamination.
- Cooking behaviour: Genuine paneer retains its shape and browns slightly when cooked. Fake versions may melt, release oil, or fall apart.
- Check the label: Real paneer should only list milk or milk solids. Avoid products that mention starch, vegetable oil, or “paneer analogue.”