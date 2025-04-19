'Terrible misinformation': Chef Vikas Khanna reacts to fake paneer claim at Gauri Khan's Torii

In the age of viral food reviews, a recent claim about "fake paneer" being served at Gauri Khan’s Mumbai-based restaurant Torii has resulted in a full-blown debate, now drawing the attention of chef Vikas Khanna as well. Chef Vikas Khanna reacts to the fake paneer claim

It all started when YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva posted a video alleging that the paneer served at Torii was not authentic. Using an iodine solution, he demonstrated a colour change on the paneer, interpreting it as evidence of starch, often used in synthetic or “fake” paneer. The video quickly gained traction, triggering concern and criticism across social media platforms.

However, the restaurant was quick to debunk this, replying to his video. Torii Mumbai clarified that the iodine reaction was a result of naturally present starch in several ingredients and not an indication of food adulteration. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. “We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii,” the comment read.

Now, adding his voice to the conversation, Chef Vikas Khanna took to Instagram to strongly criticise the misinformation. Sharing a story, the chef wrote:

“I’ve been cooking & working with the science of food for the past several decades. I’ve never seen such terrible misinformation like a YouTuber who claims to be a food scientist.” He further explained that iodine turns blue-black in the presence of starch, which is also found in common kitchen ingredients like potatoes, bread, rice, cornstarch, flour, and even unripe bananas. “The use of these ingredients (thus reaction) could also happen in cross-contamination. It’s scary that unqualified people are taken seriously,” he added.

See his story:

Chef Vikas Khanna's story

Iodine testing may not be a reliable standalone method to detect food adulteration, especially in dishes where starch-based marinades or side ingredients may be present. The blue-black colour change is simply a reaction between iodine and starch, something that could easily occur with different culinary techniques.

The larger issue at hand here is that social media is filled with claims like this, with little to no evidence of them being true. This incident is proof of a growing tension between food content creators and hospitality businesses, especially when misinformation can go viral within minutes.

Tests you can try out

If you want to test out the authenticity of paneer yourself, Nutritionist Nandini Kumar suggests a few easy ones: