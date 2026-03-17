The comfort food glow-up across India

Imagine it as the Goldilocks of dining: neither the starched-collar stiffness of old-school fine dining nor the predictable cosiness of your corner diner, but that just-right sweet spot — a marriage of familiar flavours and thoughtful presentation. Today’s diner craves the quality, technique, and ingredients of fine dining, but without the formality. Red Tamarind Pani Puri at Masque, mumbai

This shift toward excellence with accessibility feels refreshingly modern. Case in point: Drift, upstairs at Nilaya Anthology in Mumbai. Designed by London’s Russell Sage Studio, its interiors are modern yet inviting, much like its inventive menu. “We elevate local ingredients using classic French techniques,” says head chef Sumit Sawardekar. Think avocado tartine dressed up with Maharashtrian thecha, or a tender gourd salad with just the right crunch, thanks to a salt-sugar marinade. No gimmicks, no shortcuts, just honest food done exceptionally well.

“Comfort food is a memory on a plate; fine-dining presentation simply gives those memories the respect they deserve,” says chef Amninder Sandhu, founding partner of Bawri, Kikli, Tipai, and Barbet & Pals.

Flavours with a Twist

Some places just get it. They’ve unlocked a culinary cheat code: luxurious yet laid-back, indulgent without the sticky price tags. “Diners today want top-notch ingredients, bold flavours, and refined techniques, but in spaces that feel welcoming, not intimidating,” says Aditi Dugar, co-founder of Urban Gourmet India.

At the crossroads of Indian spice and Mexican flair sits Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh, which opened in Bangkok in 2020, a bold, playful fusion imagined by culinary icon Chef Gaggan Anand. Think paneer quesadillas paired with local crab curry, or pork vindaloo rolled into wraps. The vibe? Part vibrant fiesta, part cosy dinner at a quirky friend’s house. With punchy flavours and neon-drenched charm, it proves that love, and food, should never be mild.

In Singapore, the sleek 43-seater 54° Steakhouse redefines luxury without the fuss. Perfectly charred cuts take centre stage, from lean Sanchoku Wagyu to decadent Black Onyx ribeye, each smoky and impossibly tender.

Back home in Delhi and Mumbai, Comorin is more than a dining spot, it’s a concept. A seamless blend of bar, café, curated market, and a menu that nods cheekily to Indian roots. Dishes like Champaran meat, sattu paratha, and ole ki chutney arrive with enough flair to make your Instagram feed blush. And desserts? Forget the predictable gulab jamun — think cheeni malai toast or brioche with honeycomb cream: Indian, but reimagined.

Meanwhile, Hosa in Goa bursts with South Indian ingenuity. The Madurai lamb chop, Chettinad heat balanced by pineapple sweetness, is a tug-of-war your palate happily wins.

All in all, comfort food with top-shelf ingredients and swoon-worthy presentation isn’t just a trend, it’s the crave-worthy reset we never knew we needed.

