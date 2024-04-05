The Lil Flea is all things music, masti and fun in Mumbai this weekend

Looking to let loose this weekend, with music, fun activities and food galore? Mumbaikars are in for a fun-filled three days as The Lil Flea begins today. This event has brought a curated fusion of fashion, food, and more to the city, along with live performances that can get people grooving, since its inception in 2014. Live performances at The Lil Flea (Instagram)

Having performed several times at The Lil Flea, Boombay Djembe Folas is a seven-member band that blends West African folk music with its own unique sound. Talking about the “great time” they had at the first weekend, the band is excited for their second stint this weekend. Percussionist Prathamesh Kandalkar says, “It’s always nice to play for an audience that includes all age groups. We have grown as artistes along with this festival and our sound fits in great with their vibe.”

Boombay Djembe Folas at the festival

Joel Paddikal and David Britto aka Arrows were one of the performers at the first-ever flea event in 2014. They performed last weekend and sharing their experience, Paddikal says, “It was a lot of fun. We had a chance to perform our original material at a place that embraced originality in all its forms.”

Queendom was formed by a trio of women, who “had a blast playing our music at the fest”. The members, vocalists Brecilla D’Souza, Damini Gautam and Ananya Sharma played an extended version of their song, Colony, for the first time, along with several song covers which inspired the genesis of their band. D’Souza elaborates, “There were people who came up to us post our show and talked to us, which was very wholesome. It was our second time playing here, so it was really special.”

Queendom (Instagram)

Along with music, there will also be face painting, nail art, piercings and tattoo stations, along with space to listen to vinyl music as well. Interactive activities such as making your own zines, DIY-ing wall plates and coasters, pottery, doodles, and more, will also be taking place throughout the day. The best part? You can take all these things back home with you.

And no true flea festival is complete without the choicest spread of clothes that you can thrift, buy second-hand or even buy directly from vendors who are selling some quirkly fashion.

Catch it live!

What: The Lil Flea

Where: Jio World Gardens, BKC

When: April 5 to 7

Timing: All day